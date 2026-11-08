Ian Machado Garry Takes On Division’s Dark Horse at UFC Saudi Arabia

Ian Machado Garry returns to the Octagon. The top contender in the UFC welterweight division returns at UFC Saudi Arabia on December 5 in Riyadh. In the welterweight division, he takes on Yaroslav Amosov in a five-round co-main event fight.

The UFC announced the fight moments ago. BestFightPicks reported the fight earlier. Garry is ranked first in the UFC Media rankings and second in the UFC Meta rankings. Amosov ranks 11th in the Media rankings and 13th in the Meta rankings.

Underrated Force

The 28-year-old Ian Machado Garry is one of the best fighters in the welterweight division. Garry came to the UFC in 2021 after winning the Cage Warriors title. The Irish fighter then trained at Kill Cliff FC in Deerfield Beach, Florida. He took on Jordan Williams in his UFC debut and won after some early adversity via knockout at the end of the first round. Garry went on to defeat every opponent the UFC put in front of him. Stoppage wins over Song Kenan and Daniel Rodriguez earned him a fight against the always tough veteran Neil Magny. Garry beat Magny via unanimous decision after three very one-sided rounds.

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Garry switched camps and moved to Brazil to train at Chute Boxe Diego Lima with former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. After beating Geoff Neal and Michael Page in 2024, Garry got an official title eliminator fight offered right before the end of the year against the also undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov. After a competitive fight that went the full five rounds, Garry lost by unanimous decision. Last year, he bounced back with wins over Carlos Prates and former champion Belal Muhammad. Those two wins earned him a title fight this year against champion Islam Makhachev. Garry lost via unanimous decision after five rounds and returns now for the first time since that loss against Yaroslav Amosov.

Dark Horse

The 33-year-old Amosov is the dark horse of the division. The fighter from Ukraine was signed by the UFC last year. Amosov built up a record of 19-0 in Russia and Ukraine when he signed with Bellator MMA in 2018. He won the Tech-Krep FC title, defended it twice, and had a win over Roberto Soldić on his record. In Bellator MMA, Amosov showed his dominant fighting style. After six wins, including victories over Ed Ruth and Logan Storley, Amosov got a shot at the welterweight title against Douglas Lima. Amosov won via unanimous decision. He then went on to defend his country in the Russia-Ukraine war and didn’t fight for one and a half years in the cage.

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When he came back, he defended his title in a rematch against Logan Storley. In his final Bellator MMA performance, Amosov suffered a surprise knockout loss against Jason Jackson. It was the first loss of his professional MMA career. Amosov hoped for a chance in the UFC, but instead took a fight in the CFFC promotion. After beating UFC veteran Curtis Millender, Amosov got the call from the UFC. He debuted in December last year against Neil Magny. Amosov won via anaconda choke in the first round. An impressive victory over a seasoned veteran. In his most recent fight, the Ukrainian fighter finished Joel Álvarez via arm-triangle choke in the second round. Now he gets the opportunity to fight one of the top contenders in the division, Michael Morales.

UFC Saudi Arabia – Riyadh