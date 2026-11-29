UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje sent a grim warning to his rival, the former 155 lbs champion Ilia Topuria.

Gaethje and Topuria both haven’t fought since their all-out war in the main event of UFC Freedom 250 in June, a fight that Gaethje won via fourth-round TKO when Topuria’s corner threw in the towel and stopped the fight.

But with both men likely fighting again in early 2027, Gaethje sent a warning for Topuria to heed.

Justin Gaethje Warns Ilia Topuria

In a recent interview with Ryan Ruffels, Gaethje told Topuria that he better beat Paddy Pimblett if and when they fight, because should he lose that matchup, then Gaethje believes that it could be a career-ender for the former champion.

“I think he is so dangerous, but what separates a man from the boys in this game? The ability to lock in. He’s fighting Paddy. He has to. And if he loses, it’s over for him,” Gaethje said.

Justin Gaethje Being Realistic With Ilia Topuria

Although Gaethje’s warning to Topuria is a grim one, he is just being realistic with his rival, because if Topuria loses two straight fights — especially if he gets finished again — it could truly change the trajectory of his MMA career.

Topuria was the UFC featherweight champion before he moved up to lightweight, so if he does lose again at 155 lbs, he could perhaps move back down in weight and try again at 145 lbs. But right now, his focus is on the UFC lightweight division and getting back into title contention by picking up a clutch win in his next fight, which will likely be against Pimblett.

As for Gaethje, he has not yet decided what he wants to do next, but there have been talks about him potentially taking on UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a true superfight between two of the best mixed martial artists on the planet. That being said, Gaethje hasn’t officially said if he will fight again or retire, so it remains to be seen if the champ will step into the Octagon one final time or if he will walk away.