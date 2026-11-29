UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje said a matchup against UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski is the “right business decision.”

Gaethje has not fought since he beat Ilia Topuria for the undisputed UFC lightweight title at UFC Freedom 250.

While a matchup against Arman Tsarukyan makes the most sense since Tsarukyan is the rightful No. 1 contender at 155 lbs, Gaethje may fight Volkanovski instead in what would be a superfight between two of the sport’s elite fighters.

Justin Gaethje Open to Alex Volkanovski Fight

Speaking to Ryan Ruffels, Gaethje said that while Tsarukyan is the most deserving contender, he thinks that a matchup against Volkanovski is the one that is the “right business decision” for his career.

“It should be Arman, he is the most deserving. Ilia has no chance. Volk would be a better matchup. So, if I was getting paid the same, the right business decision would make a fight with Volkanovski,” Gaethje said.

What Will the UFC Do?

So the question now is, what will the UFC do?

While Gaethje didn’t explicitly say that he will for sure fight again, it feels like he is going to step back into the Octagon at least one more time, which makes sense as he needs to take advantage of the ability to earn a big payday as he winds down his UFC Hall of Fame career.

While there have been some suggestions that Gaethje could retire on top of his game — and that’s something that is still on the table, mind you — a matchup against Volkanovski in what would be a superfight between two of the best fighters in the world is one that fans would surely love to see, so it does make a lot of sense if it happens next.

Ultimately, the UFC matchmakers are the ones who make these decisions, and UFC president Dana White has said that he likes the idea of a Gaethje vs. Volkanovski fight. So we’ll have to wait and see what the UFC wants to do here, but it sounds like momentum is building for a superfight between Gaethje and Volkanovski for lightweight gold.