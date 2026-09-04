Ilia Topuria Breaks Silence With Emotional Message After Justin Gaethje Loss

Ilia Topuria broke his silence and spoke about his loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250. Topuria shared an emotional message to his son and pointed to the lessons that could be learned from his defeat.

‘El’ Matador’ lost the lightweight title to Gaethje by TKO via doctor’s stoppage at historic White House event. It was considered a massive upset due to the betting odds heading into the fight, as well as Topuria’s impressive knockout streak.

Before facing Gaethje, Topuria had won three consecutive title fights by knockout. Those wins came against Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira, all of whom are future Hall of Famers.

Still, Gaethje, 37, was confident that he could defeat Topuria, who is in the prime of his career. What made the victory even more impressive is that ‘El Matador’ is widely regarded as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

Ilia Topuria Shares Emotional Message After Justin Gaethje Loss

Ilia Topuria shared his first public comments since his loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250. Topuria posted a video to his Instagram account, which shows him writing a letter to his son, Hugo.

The former two-division UFC champion reflected on his loss to Gaethje and told his son that everybody losing at some point. Topuria emphasized the importance of always getting back up and showing strong character.

“Hugo, I’ve been thinking about you these past few days about what you felt when you saw me go down, I know it hurt you. And as your dad, I would’ve done anything to spare you from that moment. But I’m also glad we went through it together because that day made both of us stronger. I want you to always remember one thing, you won’t always win in life. And that’s okay. Because losing isn’t what matters,” Topuria said.

“What matters is how you lose, who you choose to be when everything gets dark, when you have to choose between staying on the ground or getting back up. I think God wanted me to go through that moment to teach me something no victory ever could. Character doesn’t show up when everything’s going your way, it shows up when life throws it’s hardest day at you.”

Topuria continued:

“That’s all I want for you. Not to always win, but that you’re never afraid to lose. That no defeat ever gets to tell you who you are. Only you get to decide that,” he said. “Character is the one victory no one can take away from you.”

Topuria Nearing a UFC Return?

Topuria appears to be eager to return to the octagon and bounce back from his lightweight title loss to Gaethje. The former two-division champion concluded his caption with a message to his supporters.

“We are back!”

Despite losing his lightweight title, there are still several appealing matchups for Topuria when he eventually returns. He has had a rivalry with Paddy Pimblett for years, so that fight could finally materialize.

Another realistic matchup could be against Usman Nurmagomedov should he sign with the UFC. Topuria could find that matchup appealing due to Nurmagomedov being a teammate of Islam Makhachev.