Ilia Topuria Makes Bold Prediction for UFC Freedom 250

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria shared a bold prediction for his fight on Sunday against Justin Gaethje at the White House.

The undisputed UFC lightweight belt is on the line when the champ, Topuria, meets the interim champ, Gaethje, in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year.

Both Topuria and Gaethje are fan favorites due to their aggressive fighting styles and big-time finishing ability, so the main event of UFC Freedom 250 promises to be a war for as long as it lasts — which might not be more than a few minutes.

Ilia Topuria Shares Bold Prediction for Justin Gaethje Fight

According to Topuria, fans should not expect the fight between him and Gaethje to last very long.

Speaking to the UFC ahead of UFC Freedom 250, Topuria made a bold prediction for his fight against Gaethje, saying he will spark the veteran in under two minutes.

“My prediction for this fight, if he’s going to do what he’s saying, that he’s going to walk forward, I’m going to finish him in less than two minutes,” Topuria said.

“Because always all I need from my opponents is to have them in front and start exchanging punches. That’s where I’m the best. So, if he’s going to try to move forward, I’m going to have half of the job already done, and I’m going to do the rest of it.”

Ilia Topuria Breaks Down Justin Gaethje

Topuria also provided a short breakdown of his opponent before the two meet inside the Octagon this Sunday on the White House lawn.

While Topuria respects Gaethje’s skills, he truly does not believe that he has ever fought someone like him inside the Octagon.

“Every fighter is unique. They all have different styles, and he has gone through a lot of wars, a lot of big fights. But as I always say, he’s never fought someone like me. When I said that, it may sound a little bit cocky, but at the end of the day, I prove that my confidence is built on hard work and dedication, and this is what I prove in all of my fights, and this is what I’m going to do on June 14,” Topuria said.

Topuria is a big favorite to defeat Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250, so it’s not just he who is confident that he’ll win this fight; it’s also the oddsmakers and the betting public.

While Gaethje is a terrific fighter in his own right and a future UFC Hall of Famer, he is someone who leaves himself open a lot defensively, and that just won’t work against a powerful KO artist like Topuria, who only needs to land one big punch on Gaethje’s chin to put him out cold.

The fight might not last very long, but it should be exciting for as long as it does last, so look for an absolute war between two of the best lightweights in the sport in the main event of UFC Freedom 250, even if the fight only lasts two minutes or less.