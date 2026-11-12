Ilia Topuria blasted Usman Nurmagomedov after his altercation with Merab Dvalishvili. Footage of the incident quickly spread across social media, with Dvalishvili also sharing the injuries he sustained.

The incident unfolded in Abu Dhabi, where Dvalishvili is preparing to compete at an RAF event on Saturday. He later shared footage on social media showing Nurmagomedov and several members of his team approaching him.

The former Bellator lightweight champion struck Dvalishvili before others joined that altercation. Dvalishvili and Nurmagomedov’s brother, Umar, previously fought at UFC 311 last year, where ‘The Machine’ earned a unanimous decision.

Since then, both fighters and members of their respective teams have continued their feud.

Topuria, a close friend of Dvalishvili, however, has an issue with Nurmagomedov. He used the incident as an opportunity to publicly criticize the former Bellator champion.

Ilia Topuria Unloads on Usman Nurmagomedov After Merab Dvalishvili Incident

Ilia Topuria unloaded on Usman Nurmagomedov for his role in starting a fight with Merab Dvalishvili.

‘El Matador’ and Nurmagomedov have exchanged heated remarks on social media and in past interviews. The former two-division UFC champion took aim at Nurmagomedov, saying he does not practice what he preaches.

“Usman has reportedly been detained, along with the cowards who were with him. And these are the same people who dare to preach about humility and respect? What a disgrace. A bunch of absolute cowards,” Topuria wrote on X. “I always thought you were a bunch of mediocre individuals. Now you’ve removed every last doubt. Honor, respect, and humility aren’t words you preach. They’re values you live by. And you’ve shown none of them.”

Topuria’s issues with the Dagestani’s team stem from a fight with Islam Makhachev that never materialized.

Dvalishvili also took to social media, posting a video and blasting the Dagestani and his friends for attacking him.

“Was doing an interview for RAF in [the] hotel lobby and Usman and his buddies came up from behind and started punching me and my young friend. Security was holding me. They kept kicking us when we were down like losers,” Dvalishvili wrote on X.

Nina-Marie Daniele Calls on the UFC to Ban Nurmagomedov

Many prominent figures within the MMA community rallied behind Dvalishvili.

Among them was Nina-Marie Daniele, who has collaborated with Dvalishvili on several comedic skits. She called on the UFC to ban Nurmagomedov.

“Seeing that video of Merab getting jumped today by Usman Nurmagomedov and his friends, where they ran up on him from behind, it’s gut-wrenching,” Daniele said. “It’s pathetic, it’s cowardly. There’s no honor in that. It’s [expletive]. Usman Nurmagomedov should be banned from the UFC. All of his friends should be banned from the UFC.”

“Dillon [Danis] gets banned from the UFC, but the rest of them just get a slap on the wrist? Like, come on. That’s crazy. And now, Merab gets jumped days before his wrestling event. Like, it’s pathetic, it’s cowardly behavior. There’s no respect in this,” Daniele said.

Nurmagomedov did not do himself any favors. However, it is unlikely that his UFC hopes will be in jeopardy.

The UFC will still likely attempt to sign him, particularly because of his potential. Nurmagomedov holds an unbeaten 22-0 (1 NC) record. He is also widely considered one of the top fighters outside the UFC.