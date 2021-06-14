Internet Sensation Challenges Conor McGregor to Fight [WATCH]

The Russian Internet sensation Hasbulla had stern words aimed at UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

If a fan has scrolled through different MMA social media accounts on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, they’ve likely seen Hasbulla. The loveable, fiery Russian has made waves with his viral videos and photos.

In one of his most recent posts, Hasbulla took aim at the Irish superstar. Some fans have called Habulla “mini Khabib” in reference to former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov and McGregor have a fierce rivalry, meeting inside the UFC’s Octagon in October 2018. “The Eagle” defeated McGregor via fourth-round submission.

“I want to punish this one (McGregor), he talks too much,” Hasbulla said.

“So, you want to fight Conor McGregor?” Hasbulla was asked.

“Yes, I want to punish him,” the star replied.

Watch below:

Here is a hilarious back and forth between and McGregor and Hasbulla shared by the Instagram page War.iorz:

