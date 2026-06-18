Islam Makhachev’s Coach Teases Conor McGregor Superfight

Islam Makhachev’s longtime coach at AKA, Javier Mendez, has teased a potential superfight against Conor McGregor.

Makhachev was rumored to be fighting Ilia Topuria later this year or next year in what would have been a fight pitting the No. 1 and No. 2-ranked pound-for-pound fighters against each other.

But after Topuria was shockingly defeated by Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250, that superfight seems to have been passed by, at least for now.

However, there’s another superfight still out there, one pitting Makhachev against McGregor, barring the result of his fight against Max Holloway next month at UFC 329.

Javier Mendez Wants to See Islam Makhachev Fight Conor McGregor

Speaking to Submission Radio in the wake of UFC Freedom 250, Mendez suggested that while a Topuria superfight is not in the cards anymore, a matchup pitting Makhachev against McGregor is very possible.

“I’m not disappointed at all. We didn’t need Topuria for Islam to vault himself to another level. Maybe if that Irish guy may decide it if he is victorious on July 11. Why not? He’s up for the challenge, so we’d be up for the challenge. If he becomes victorious… in my opinion, it would be bigger (than the Topuria fight). It could very well be the biggest fight in UFC history if that was to happen. To be honest with you, (McGregor) brings so much to the table. If I had a wish list, that’s the one,” Mendez said (h/t Bloody Elbow).

Mendez isn’t joking as far as the potential eyeballs that a fight between Makhachev and McGregor would bring. Makhachev is the best MMA fighter on the planet, while McGregor is and has always been the sport’s biggest superstar, so a fight between them would obviously be massive.

Of course, McGregor has to get past Holloway at UFC 329 first, and that won’t be easy, as he’s a big underdog in that rematch. But should he defeat Holloway, look for McGregor to call Makhachev out, and the Russian may accept the challenge, though he has his own fight coming up that was announced on Wednesday.

Islam Makhachev Booked Against Ian Machado Garry

The UFC officially announced what had been rumored for several months: Makhachev will take on Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330 in August in Philadelphia.

Makhachev has won 16 straight fights, which is tied with UFC legend Anderson Silva for the most in UFC history. A win over Machado Garry would break that deadlock and vault Makhachev into first place all time, which would be an absolutely incredible feat if it happened.

Although Makhachev will be favored over Machado Garry, it certainly won’t be an easy fight, as the Irishman is one of the best welterweights on the planet and should put up a good fight against the champ.

But if Makhachev is victorious, and if McGregor beats Holloway at UFC 329 in their welterweight bout, this could very well be the next superfight we see inside the Octagon, as Mendez made it very clear that Team Makhachev would be interested in taking this big money fight.