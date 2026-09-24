Islam Makhachev’s Coach Reveals Who He Thinks Should Challenge Him Next

Islam Makhachev‘s coach, Javier Mendez, shared his thoughts on who he thinks should challenge his pupil next. Mendez named Carlos Prates as the most deserving contender and pinpointed what makes him a tough opponent to prepare for.

Prates has been vocal about being the next contender in line to challenge Makhachev. He was in attendance at UFC 330, when the Dagestani made his first successful title defense.

Prates immediately campaigned for the next title shot. The Brazilian made several media appearances claiming the UFC had already informed him that he would be challenging Makhachev.

Now, Mendez has weighed in on the potential welterweight title clash and what he thinks of Prates as a competitor.

Islam Makhachev’s Coach Names Carlos Prates as the Most Deserving Contender

Islam Makhachev’s coach, Javier Mendez, complimented Carlos Prates after naming him the most deserving welterweight contender. According to Mendez, the UFC is also in favor of a Makhachev vs. Prates matchup.

“I think that’s the fight that should happen. The UFC wants that fight, I want that fight. Carlos Prates earned that fight. And I’m looking forward to that challenge,” Mendez exclusively told Heavy Sports via Mr. Gamble.

“[Prates] definitely poses a challenge. If I came in with a lot of [nothing], then we’d have the potential to go in overconfident,” Mendez said. “That would be bad on us to underestimate, especially the guy that’s known, the guy that can put people off the way he can. He’s a threat, man. You better be careful what you do with him.”

Mendez Pinpoints Where Prates Can Be Dangerous Against Makhachev

Mendez also pinpointed Prates’ well-rounded skills as being one of the things that makes him a dangerous opponent for Makhachev. However, Mendez noted that Makhachev is also well-rounded and proved that he is not afraid of getting into striking exchanges.

“You can’t mess up with [Prates] because he’s too dangerous. And he has a decent enough ground game, where he could survive the ground game and get back up. So, it’s just a matter of if that happens, that fight happens, we take him down,” Mendez exclusively told Heavy Sports via Mr. Gamble.

Mendez pointed to Makhachev’s performance against Ian Machado Garry as proof that he is a capable striker. During that fight, the Dagestani dropped Machado Garry with a head kick and held his own during their striking exchanges. Makhachev then used his grappling to control the Irishman on the ground.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if [Prates] survives and gets back up. We have to take him down again. But again, like I’ve said in the past, Islam can strike too. So that’s the problem with Islam, is everybody doesn’t have to worry about his wrestling or his submissions, they have to worry about everything. This guy’s everything. He’s the total package.”