UFC Champ Israel Adesanya Forces Apology From A-List Actor Chris Pratt

Current UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya received an apology from “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt after the actor was critical of his performance last weekend.

Pratt was in attendance for UFC 276 which took place on July 2nd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the night’s headlining act, “The Last Stylebender” put his 185-pound belt on the line against Jared Cannonier. And although Adesanya notched his fifth title defense, many viewed the bout as a lackluster affair.

The fight took place on the feet and although Adesanya left no doubt in the judges’ minds, winning via unanimous decision, Pratt was unimpressed with the champion’s performance. Before the fight, The Last Stylebender emphasized his intentions of adding to his highlight reel and to “show off and show out.”

Pratt didn’t feel like Adesanya accomplished that, saying post-fight (h/t Bloody Elbow): “I’m gonna say this as humbly as I can, as a guy who never stepped in the Octagon. I don’t know this game, I’m just an actor. But I’m not a fan, man. I’m not a fan of coming out, like, all that talk and then just kind of putting on a little bit of a pitter-patter.”

“I’m like, ‘Come on, man! Cash on that!’ You’ve got to cash that promise of being so bada**.”

Adesanya Responded to Pratt’s Comments, Pratt Apologized

The Last Stylebender responded to Pratt on Wednesday morning by taking to Twitter and posting a clip from the movie “Wanted,” writing: “Good morning. I’m the man. You’re just some fan.”

In the clip, Pratt plays a character named Barry who is smashed in the face with a keyboard by another character, Wesley. Before Barry is hit with the keyboard, he asks Wesley, ‘Who’s the man?’

Striking Barry, Wesley answers “I’m the man.” Watch the clip below via Adesanya’s tweet:

Good morning. 😊

I’m the man. You’re just some fan. pic.twitter.com/FNQx9tQHvY — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 6, 2022

The tweet prompted a reply from Pratt, who apologized to the No. 3-ranked pound-for-pound fighter.

“You’re right,” Pratt tweeted. “I’m sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ.”

Adesanya’s Potential Next Opponent Alex Pereira Criticized His Performance As Well

During the UFC 276 main card, Alex Pereira catapulted himself to the top of the middleweight division with a thunderous KO over Sean Strickland. “Poatan,” who has beaten Adesanya twice in kickboxing, is now ranked No. 6 in the division and will likely fight The Last Stylebender next.

Pereira reacted to Adesanya’s performance against Cannonier during the post-fight press conference. And in short, Poatan wasn’t excited by what The Last Stylebender did inside the Octagon.

“He did his part, but it was a fight that not only didn’t excite me but it also did not excite the crowd,” Pereira said via a translator (h/t MMA Fighting). “I was very sad to see that, so I hope when we fight he does a better fight than that. But for sure, I’m going to make him fight to give a better show to the crowd.”