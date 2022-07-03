UFC Champion Rips Jon Jones for Savage Tweet Aimed at Israel Adesanya

Current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou backed his friend, 185-pound king Israel Adesanya, after Jon Jones ripped him in a recent tweet.

“Bones'” tweet came after Adesanya successfully notched his fifth middleweight title defense by defeating Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision at UFC 276 on Saturday night. For his next opponent, “The Last Stylebender” will likely meet Alex Pereira, the man who’s beaten him twice in kickboxing and once by KO.

Pereira fought during the July 2 main card as well, and he earned a ruthless knockout over top-four middleweight Sean Strickland.

Jones, who has a longstanding rivalry with Adesanya, took to Twitter last night, writing: “Bro I just went back and watched Alex P fight!! Yeah I’m riding with him all day. He made it look way too easy. Really hard to believe he was unranked before this fight.”

The former UFC light heavyweight champion then took aim at Adesanya.

The Last Stylebender showed up in Las Vegas with French tip nails and after he had his hand raised, he referred to the movie “Frozen” when calling out Pereira, saying: “You’re gonna get frozen like Elsa.”

“Bro I can’t stop thinking about this s***,” Jones tweeted. “How are you going to threaten a guy like Alex with glossy fingernails and a frozen reference. I’m over here scratching my head.”

Ngannou Ripped Jones’ UFC Inactivity, Congratulated Adesanya

Well, Ngannou took notice of Bones’ comment. “The Predator” ripped Jones’ fighting hiatus. The former 205-pound king hasn’t competed since February 2020 at UFC 247 when he defended his belt against Dominick Reyes.

He compared Bones’ inactivity to Adesanya, who has gone on to defend his belt four times since Jones’ last fight. The Last Stylebender competed for the light heavyweight championship during the period as well.

“Since Jones been siting back and talking s*** Izzy have defended his title a least 5 times,” Ngannou tweeted. “Well done CHAMP @stylebender. Some people talk and some act #3kings.”

Adesanya Also Reacted to Jones’ Tweet: ‘F*** Jon Jones’

During the UFC 276 post-fight press conference, Adesanya reacted to Jones’ tweet. And in short, Adesanya doesn’t care what Jones writes.

“F*** Jon Jones,” Adesanya said via Talk Sport. “F*** Jon. I don’t want to hear about that b****. Why’s he got to talk about my nails for? F*** him. I don’t really give a f*** what he thinks.”

With the win, Adesanya now sports a professional mixed martial arts record of 23-1. His sole loss came at the hands of Jan Blachowicz when The Last Stylebender fought him for the light heavyweight belt at UFC 259 in March 2021.

Jones Tweeted That He’d Prefer to Fight Stipe Miocic Over Ngannou

Jones wants to get back to action and he tweeted on Saturday night: “I’m ready, I’ve been ready. Waiting on a date.”

Bones has been linked to both Ngannou and former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic for a potential pairing. But, The Predator is sidelined after undergoing knee surgery and won’t be back for months.

However, according to Jones, he’d rather fight Miocic anyway.

“At this point I’m looking to fight Stipe, I think it proves a lot more,” Jones tweeted. “Fighting a fairly one-dimensional fighter fresh off of knee surgery. I don’t know, I believe beating Stipe says more at this point.”