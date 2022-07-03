Jon Jones Has Strong Reaction to Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones shared choice words on Twitter after Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira’s victories Saturday night.

Both combatants fought at UFC 276 on June 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Adesanya, the UFC’s reigning middleweight king, headlined the event against Jared Cannonier and won the match via unanimous decision.

Earlier on the main card, Pereira earned the biggest win of his MMA career when he knocked out No. 4-ranked middleweight Sean Strickland in the first round. Considering “Poatan” has fought and beaten Adesanya twice in kickboxing, which includes a KO win in 2017, the Brazilian will likely be next up for “The Last Stylebender.”

After the night of fights, “Bones” tweeted how impressed he was with Pereira’s starching of Strickland.

“Bro I just went back and watched Alex P fight!!” Jones tweeted. “Yeah I’m riding with him all day. He made it look way too easy. Really hard to believe he was unranked before this fight.”

Jones Ripped Adesanya for His ‘Fingernails’ & ‘Frozen’ Reference

Then, Jones took aim at his rival Adesanya, a man he’s feuded with several times in the past.

“Bro I can’t stop thinking about this s***,” Jones continued. “How are you going to threaten a guy like Alex with glossy fingernails and a frozen reference. I’m over here scratching my head.”

The Last Stylebender showed up to fight week with his nails done. And during his post-fight interview with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, the middleweight champion made a reference to the animated movie “Frozen.”

“We all know who is next: Poatan,” Adesanya said via Bleacher Report. “Trust me, the first time I told you, it was an error on my part, spamming the right hand. But that was in kickboxing. …But like I said at the press conference: next time I’ll put you on skates. You’re gonna get frozen like Elsa.”

Pereira is a former two-division Glory champion and has a professional mixed martial arts record of 6-1.

Jones Is ‘Waiting on a Date’ to Get Back Inside the Octagon

Bones hasn’t competed inside the Octagon since his February 2020 title defense against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. Jones vacated the 205-pound belt that summer to move up to heavyweight and after two-and-a-half years, it appears Bones is finally closing in on his return.

When a fan asked Bones when he was fighting former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, Jones replied: “I don’t know but I’m glad Dana came out and said something. I’m ready, I’ve been ready. Waiting on a date.”

I don’t know but I’m glad Dana came out and said something. I’m ready, I’ve been ready. Waiting on a date https://t.co/sOG2yT0DjJ — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 3, 2022

UFC president Dana White said during UFC 276 fight week that Jones was “ready to go” and would be facing either Miocic or current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou is currently sidelined recovering from knee surgery and he likely won’t return to action until late 2022 or early 2023.

When asked for his preference in opponent, Jones tweeted: “At this point I’m looking to fight Stipe, I think it proves a lot more. Fighting a fairly one-dimensional fighter fresh off of knee surgery. I don’t know, I believe beating Stipe says more at this point.”