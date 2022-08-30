Jake Paul Will Box UFC Icon in October, According to Online Rumor

Social media superstar and 5-0 boxer Jake Paul will step inside the ring against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, according to Drama Alert’s Keemstar.

The online news show host took to Twitter on Monday and wrote: “Anderson Silva vs Jake Paul! Who you got? I’m literally hearing that this is going to be announced! #DramaAlert.”

Keemstar’s tweet went viral in the combat sports world and the rumor has been shared by several outlets. At the time of this writing, “The Problem Child” hasn’t commented on the potential match-up. However, a few days back Paul tweeted that he had a major fight coming up in October.

“Just got the call,” Paul tweeted on August 27. “Massive opponent announcement this week. October.”

And on August 20, The Problem Child tweeted that his next opponent would be a professional boxer who had a “winning record.” Silva has a professional record of 3-1. Since parting ways with the UFC in 2020, “The Spider” has been busy inside the boxing ring, earning a split-decision victory over former champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and a KO over ex-UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz.

Most recently, he boxed fellow MMA fighter Bruno Machado in an exhibition match in May. And although a winner wasn’t declared, the large majority of those watching scored the eight-round affair for Silva.

For Paul, he was scheduled to compete against Hasim Rahman Jr. in August for his sixth professional bout. The fight was scrapped, however, after Paul had said Rahman Jr. didn’t fulfill his pre-fight weight requirements.

Paul boasts four wins via KO/TKO, which includes two victories over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and one against ex-Bellator and ONE 170-pound champion Ben Askren.

Silva Said in May That a Boxing Bout With Paul Was ‘Possible’

The Spider spoke with Sports Illustrated ahead of his bout with Machada in May. And during the interview, Silva said it was “possible” that fight fans would see him share the ring with The Problem Child.

“It’s possible,” Silva said via the outlet. “People need to respect the Paul brothers. Those kids are talented, and they’ve opened people’s eyes about the good and bad in combat sports. I’m preparing my body for a challenge. We’ll see what happens.”

Paul Gave His Take on Boxing Silva, Comparing Himself to Silva’s Most Recent Opponents

In September 2021, Paul was interviewed by ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, and he was asked about Silva. The Problem Child shared his respect for The Spider, but he also didn’t back down from the idea of boxing the mixed martial arts icon.

“I have a lot of respect for Anderson [Silva],” Paul said. “He’s an MMA legend. I was a fan of his growing up. He’s said nothing but nice things about me, so there’s a mutual respect there. Anderson’s done great against Tito Ortiz and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., but I’m not that, I’m not those guys. I’m fast, I’m explosive, I’m young, I’m hungry, and I’m only getting exponentially better every single day in the gym.”

If Silva and Paul box in October, The Spider will compete at 47 years old whereas Paul will be 25.