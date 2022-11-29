Jake Paul Launches New Boxing Challenge Aimed at UFC Star Paddy Pimblett

Social media superstar and boxer Jake Paul wants to box UFC star Paddy Pimblett in a five-round sparring match after hearing the Englishman’s fighting-fixing accusation.

Paul’s challenge came in retaliation to Pimblett’s recent comments on MOLA Pub Talk when the scouser said Paul’s fights were “fixed,” and he specifically pointed to “The Problem Child’s” last contest with former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. Paul defeated “The Spider” via unanimous decision last month, but Pimblett isn’t buying it.

He said that he saw a camera angle of Silva getting dropped; however, he said Paul “didn’t even hit him.”

“The Baddy” isn’t the first person to accuse Paul of fight fixing, but Pimblett’s comments were met by Paul challenging Pimblett to a five-round sparring match in boxing. Paul also shared the stakes: should Pimblett win, The Problem Child would give him $1 million and if Paul bested Pimblett, the Englishman must join the United Fighters Association — a project Paul says he’s working on to help mixed martial artists unionize.

Paul Took Pimblett to Task for the Allegations, Issued the Boxing Challenge

In a video posted to Twitter on November 29, Paul took aim at The Baddy. He questioned how Pimblett could accuse Silva, a mixed martial arts great, of rigging a fight. Paul called the narrative of him fixing fights “pathetic” and “stupid.”

“Ah, poor Paddy Pimblett,” Paul said. “I was really wanting to like you. I really was. You’ve got a cute, little thing going for you, man. But then you come out and say my fight against Anderson Silva was rigged. I’m sick and tired of this narrative. It’s pathetic, it’s stupid. You’re disrespecting the own GOAT of your own sport. You’re saying that Anderson Silva is a criminal. You’re saying he’s a fraud. You’re saying that Viacom, one of the biggest media companies in the world, is doing criminal stuff. That’s what you’re saying. It’s stupid, it’s pathetic.

“But, I have a proposition for you. Since you wouldn’t rig a fight, right? Let’s spar. Fly to Puerto Rico — I’ll get you a private jet. We can do five, three-minute rounds boxing. If you win, I’ll give you $1 million, which is what you deserve to get paid, Paddy. You know it, but the UFC is not paying you that. You deserve to get paid more. But, if I win, you have to join the United Fighters Association and help me sign up all the fighters in the UK.

“So let’s spar. Since you wouldn’t rig a fight — I’ll fly you out, a million for you. Put your money where your mouth is. Let’s go.”

Paul Tweeted That He Sent a Seven-Figure Contract to Tommy Fury for a Boxing Match

With wins over three former MMA champions: Silva, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, The Problem Child (6-0) doesn’t appear ready to stop his boxing campaign anytime soon.

And the same day he posted the video addressing Pimblett’s comments, Paul also tweeted that he had sent a contract to Tommy Fury’s team. “Tommy Fury…the contract is with your team,” Paul tweeted. “7 figures. 6x what you made in your last fight. You signing right?”

Paul and Fury have been scheduled to box twice, however the match has fallen apart both times. Fury is the younger half-brother of heavyweight boxing superstar Tyson Fury, and he has a professional record of 8-0.