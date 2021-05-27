Jon Jones Laughs off Jake and Logan Paul [LOOK]

UFC superstar Jon Jones was chatting with fans on Thursday via social media, and the longtime pound-for-pound king ended up laughing off the suggestion that Jones and his NFL star brother, Chandler Jones, would have any sort of real challengers out there in the world of brothers vs. brothers challenges.

A fan asked Jones if he could beat up his brother, but Jones said the better question was about what brothers would stand a chance against the Jones gang, Jon and Chandler.

A better question is what brothers out there would stand a chance against Chandler and I? https://t.co/gF2WX5XCOY — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 27, 2021

When a fan suggested the answer might be Jake and Logan Paul, “Bones” laughed it off via emoji.

In December 2020, Jones talked to Heavy about the Paul brothers, and he had mostly positive things to say about them.

“I love them in the sport. They have a young audience. They have a very diverse audience. They are generally passionate about combat sports, both UFC and boxing. They are exciting,” Jones said.

Jones revealed back then that he fully supported the Paul brothers on one condition.

“I wish them all the best as long as they’re not talking s*** to me,” Jones said.

It should be noted that to date neither of the Paul brothers have gone after Jones via social media.

But Jake and Logan Paul weren’t the only brother tandem offered by fans to Jones as a possible challenge for the Jones brothers. WWE superstars The Undertaker and Kane are not brothers in real life, but the massive behemoths play characters that are related in the WWE universe.

Jones responded to that suggestion, too. And it appears this time he didn’t laugh.

Jones hasn’t competed in the UFC since beating Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. He wants to fight UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou next, but he’s still haggling with UFC president Dana White over how much he should make for the fight.

In the meantime, Jones continues to train and eat. He’s looked bigger and better than ever in recent posts on Instagram, and he could be back to action sometime later this year.

So Jon Jones, one of the most decorated UFC champs ever, and Chandler Jones, a linebacker for the Arizona Cardinals going on his 12th year of playing pro ball in the NFL, would be as fearsome a tandem as ever right about now.

