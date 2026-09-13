Jean Silva Reacts to Noche UFC Win Over Jose Delgado

UFC featherweight contender Jean Silva reacted to his third-round submission win over Jose Delgado at Noche UFC.

Silva survived an early striking exchange from Delgado that knocked him off his feet, came back and took over, eventually submitting Delgado with a rear-naked choke in the third round for his second straight win, and to get revenge after losing to Diego Lopes at Noche UFC last year.

Jean Silva Reacts to Noche UFC Win

Taking to his social media following Noche UFC, Silva reacted to the win.

“Delgado Has Fallen,” Silva wrote on his X.

This was a huge win for the Brazilian, who improved to 8-1 in the UFC with seven of those wins coming by way of stoppage.

Immediately following Noche UFC, Silva called for a title shot, saying that he wants to fight the winner of the UFC 333 main event between UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Movsar Evloev.

Although Aljamain Sterling is also deserving of a title shot, it feels like all the momentum is on Silva’s side right now, as he is the more exciting fighter of the two, and since the UFC loves him, there is a really good chance he gets the next title shot.

Jean Silva Wants UFC to Take Care of Jose Delgado

Additionally, Silva said that he hopes the UFC will take care of his opponent Delgado, who stepped up and took this fight on very short notice.

“Even though delgado talked a lot, I said multiple times that i hoped the ufc took care of him for taking this fight and letting us give the fans the show they wanted. There’s nothing wrong with being confident and speaking it into existence. I love the attitude,” Silva wrote on X.

Although this was a tough loss for Delgado, he took the fight on short notice, so it doesn’t hurt his stock too much.

Clearly, Delgado isn’t ready to beat top-five opposition, but he could very well get someone else ranked in the top 15 for his next fight, given that he still has a solid 4-2 record in the UFC in his career.