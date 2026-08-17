Jeremiah Wells Reacts to Epic Comeback Win at UFC 330

UFC welterweight veteran Jeremiah Wells reacted to his epic comeback win over Myktybek Orolbai in the opening bout at UFC 330.

Wells was losing 20-18 on all three judges’ scorecards and needed a finish in the third round to pull off a massive upset as a +700 underdog.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, native did just that when he rocked Orolbai in the third round and then grabbed his neck, finishing him with a ninja choke for the unbelievable comeback victory, one that earned Wells a $100,000 post-fight bonus for Performance of the Night.

Jeremiah Wells Shares Reaction to UFC 330 Win

Taking to his social media following UFC 330, Wells shared his reaction to defeating Orolbai with a crazy comeback win.

“First and foremost, Thank God, Thank you to everyone who supported me. Words can’t describe this feeling. I’m grateful beyond measure for this win,” Wells wrote on his Instagram.

Wells revealed following his win that he used to work at Xfinity Mobile Arena as a stagehand, but he told UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby seven years ago that he would one day fight in the UFC. He did just that when he fought Orolbai and finished him at UFC 330.

What’s Next for Jeremiah Wells After UFC 330?

The win for Wells was his second straight inside the Octagon after beating Themba Gorimbo in his last bout.

At age 39, he is certainly no spring chicken. But he had a terrific performance against Orolbai, and it will be interesting to see what his next matchup will be.

Wells did say after his win that he wants a top-15-ranked opponent and that if he doesn’t get a ranked foe, he might step away from the sport.

But after such an incredible comeback win, one that brought the Philadelphia faithful to their feet, there is no way that the UFC wants to let him go after this fight, so look for the matchmakers to give him a good fight in his next outing.

Will Wells get the top-15 opponent that he wants next? We’ll have to wait and see if that’s the case. But don’t be surprised if he gets what he wants.