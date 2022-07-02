UFC Veteran Sets Amazing Record After Sending ‘Cowboy’ Into Retirement

UFC veteran Jim Miller is the sole owner of the most wins in the promotion’s history with 24. And he did it by avenging his loss against fan-favorite fighter Donald Cerrone who retired after their UFC 276 clash.

Miller and “Cowboy” stepped into the Octagon during the July 2 preliminary card in Las Vegas. Both men, along with former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, were tied for the most UFC wins ever with 23, and it was a fight to see who would break the record.

During the second round, Cowboy landed a hand kick on Miller, but after losing his footing, Miller snatched him up in a guillotine choke, forcing the tap. Miller, who also has the record for most Octagon appearances (40), now has the most wins the promotion has ever seen.

The win improved Miller’s professional mixed martial arts record to 35-16 with one no-contest. He avenged his 2014 KO loss to Cowboy as well.

After the loss, Cerrone took off his cowboy hat and placed it in the middle of the Octagon along with his gloves. UFC color commentator Joe Rogan spoke with Cowboy who confirmed that after 48 fights under the Zuffa umbrella, he was walking away from the sport.

He told Rogan that he no longer “loved” fighting and that he wanted to focus on his acting career. You can watch Cowboy’s retirement speech via the embedded tweet below:

Donald Cerrone lays down his gloves and hat in the Octagon at #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/1g7K6GX8OG — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 3, 2022

Cerrone Said UFC 276 Was the ‘Perfect’ Event to Retire At

“Donald, it’s been a special, special career, my friend,” Rogan said to Cowboy as the sold-out T-Mobile Arena crowd cheered. “You’ve had some beautiful moment inside this Octagon. Tell me what’s going on right now.”

“Ah man, I just… thank you Las Vegas,” Cowboy responded. “I’m glad my boys got to be here.

“I don’t love it anymore, Joe. It’s hard for me to get up. This is the longest camp I’ve had in a long time. I’m not complaining or anything, but I just don’t love it anymore. I’m going to be a movie star, baby. It’s time to bow out.”

Cerrone said it was the “perfect” event to retire at. “Sold-out crowd, Las Vegas, talking to you, got my boys,” Cerrone continued. “One hell of a career, man. Hopefully one day I’m in the Hall of Fame. Thank you so much UFC.”

Rogan replied: “One-hundred percent you’ll be in the Hall of Fame and 100 percent you’ve had a special career. And it’s been an hour to call your fights and to be your friend.”

Cowboy walks away from the sport with a record of 36-17 with two no-contests.

Miller Is on a Three-Fight Win Streak, Earned 3 Finishes in a Row

Miller has tasted victory in his last three Octagon appearances, finishing Erik Gonzalez and Nikolas Motta via KO/TKO in October and February, respectively. With the submission over Cowboy, Miller is on the longest win streak of his career since 2016.

The fight on Saturday night took place at welterweight as Cerrone stepped in on short notice to fight Miller after Bobby Green pulled out of their bout. However, Miller is a lightweight staple and will likely drop back down for his next contest.