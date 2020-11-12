Joe Rogan on Possible Conor McGregor Fight: ‘Kind of Bonkers’

Popular podcaster and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan believes the possible boxing match between Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao is a crazy idea. “Notorious” is likely making his return to the UFC on January 23 to fight No. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier.

The Irishman has also explicitly said on multiple occasions he would like to box Pacquiao in 2021 and the Filipino has expressed interest in the bout as well. On September 25, before McGregor showed interest in fighting Poirier in the UFC, he tweeted, “I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East.”

Although Pacquiao is 41 years old and works as a senator in the Philippines, he has not retired from boxing.

“They’re actually talking about him fighting Conor McGregor right now, which is kind of bonkers,” Rogan said during episode No. 1536 of the Joe Rogan Experience.

Rogan’s guest, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, asked Rogan if he thought the potential match was “bonkers” because Pacquiao would dominate McGregor in the boxing ring.

“Is that a question?” Rogan asked. “You’re talking about one of the greatest boxers of all time against a guy with one professional boxing match.”

Rogan Said McGregor vs. Mayweather Was Close Only Because Mayweather Was Wearing McGregor Out

Hinchcliffe then said he believed McGregor did really well against Floyd Mayweather Jr. when they boxed in August 2017. Notorious and Mayweather went ten rounds, with the Irishman finding success in parts of the bout. Mayweather defeated McGregor via 10th-round TKO.

“Let me explain something to you, Rogan said. “The reason why it was close was because Mayweather let him blow his wad. Look, he clipped Mayweather with a legit left uppercut early in the fight and I was kind of stunned. I was like ‘wow, that’s really legit.'”

“Here’s the thing,” Rogan continued. “Mayweather had to figure out Conor’s timing. Because what Conor is, Conor is not a professional boxer, okay? So, because he’s not a professional boxer, he’s not as efficient and he’s going to get tired easier. Mayweather is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, boxer of all time. I say there’s a really good argument that he’s the greatest of all time. Because he’s undefeated, 50-0, and really only been hurt by “Sugar” Shane Mosley and [Marcos] Maidana.”

“But, Conor is a freak. He is an explosive guy. He’s so fast and there’s no remedy for that other than getting a guy tired. So, what Mayweather was doing was boxing with him but preserving. Being safe, got clipped a couple times, realized Conor could punch. Conor can punch, but just drag him into deep water. Drag him into deep water and that’s what a guy like Mayweather will do.”

Rogan Believes Pacquiao Could Win ‘Some World Championships’ If He Decided to Play Pool Full Time

Rogan is an avid player and fan of pool and he took notice of Pacquiao’s skill with the pool cue.

“He’s a professional,” Rogan said during the episode with Hinchcliffe. “Like, a legit professional. So, if Manny decides to retire from fighting and goes into professional pool, he might win some world championships. Like, no bulls***.

Watch a video of Pacquiao showing off his pool skills below:

