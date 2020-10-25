Joe Rogan, Dame Lillard and Other Celebs React To UFC 254

UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje via second-round submission on Saturday in the main event of UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi. The 31-year-old followed up his epic performance on Fight Island by shockingly announcing his retirement from the sport.

That sent shockwaves well beyond just the UFC world, so Heavy compiled the best reactions from the likes of Joe Rogan, Dame Lillard and other celebrities.

Rogan posted, “@khabib_nurmagomedov is THE GOAT.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGvZQd9lj_B/

Lillard and Other NBA Stars React

Lillard, who plays basketball for the NBA’s Portland Trailblazers, posted, “Khabib really a monster lol”.

Khabib really a monster lol — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 24, 2020

Then, Lillard responded to Khabib’s shocking retirement.

Lillard posted, “Damn Khabib retired”.

Damn Khabib retired — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 24, 2020

Fellow NBA star Draymond Green from the Golden State Warriors reacted to the news of the champ’s retirement by honoring Nurmagomedov’s father, who died earlier this year. Green posted, “Champ!!!!! #UFC254 animal!!! Rest well Pops!”

Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, simply posted, “Khabib 🐐”.

Khabib 🐐 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) October 24, 2020

The Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert also offered strong praise for Nurmagomedov.

Gobert posted, “Khabib is the most dominant fighter i’ve seen. Just unmatched, i thought that today was gonna be his toughest fight but there is just no match. Too good of a wrestler, too tough, too strong.”

Khabib is the most dominant fighter i’ve seen. Just unmatched, i thought that today was gonna be his toughest fight but there is just no match. Too good of a wrestler, too tough, too strong. — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) October 24, 2020

Manny Pacquiao and Other Celebs React to UFC 254

Boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao sent his congratulations to Khabib. Pacquiao posted, “It was a privilege to watch you compete.”

Congrats to the 🐐 @TeamKhabib on a great win and a great career! It was a privilege to watch you compete. Respect! 👊🏼 #UFC254 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) October 24, 2020

NFL running back and former Heisman winner Mark Ingram of the Baltimore Ravens was also watching the fights. Ingram posted, “That man Khabib different!!”

That man Khabib different!! 🤯#UFC254 — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) October 24, 2020

Musician Travis Barker who is best known as the drummer for Blink 182, posted, “Wow legendary performance @TeamKhabib is a class act. Nothing but love & respect to the legend #UFCFightIsland”.

Wow legendary performance @TeamKhabib is a class act. Nothing but love & respect to the legend #UFCFightIsland — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) October 24, 2020

Finally, former WWE superstar and current Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson represented the group of celebrities who must have forgotten about the early start time for the fights.

The Rock posted, “Gotta crush this training session” and explained that he would be checking his phone all day for updates because of it.

Gotta crush this training session now but #UFC254 just started. 2pm fights threw me off dammit 😂

Best of luck to all the fighters and put on a great show! Training comes first.. checking my phone for updates.#ineedmyfix 🤣 #hardestworkersintheroom — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 24, 2020

Real Talk With Kelsey and Rachel Reacts To UFC 254

UFC 254 Main Card Results

Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje via second-round submission.

Robert Whittaker defeated Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Alexander Volkov defeated Walt Harris via second-round TKO. Phil Hawes defeated Jacob Malkoun via first-round KO.

Lauren Murphy defeated Liliya Shakirova via second-round submission.

Magomed Ankalaev defeated Ion Cuțelaba via first-round KO.

