Joe Rogan Reacts to Floyd Mayweather’s ‘Freak Show’ [LOOK]

Popular podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan was just as interested as everybody else in the boxing match between 44-year-old retired legend Floyd Mayweather Jr and 26-year-old social media star Logan Paul. Mayweather and Paul tussled in a boxing ring for eight rounds at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, and most people who watched the event on Showtime pay-per-view believe Mayweather ended up getting the better of the action.

While there were plenty of other reactions from the UFC, boxing, and celebrity worlds after the fight, Rogan waited to Monday to express his thoughts about the Mayweather vs. Paul “freak show” via Instagram.

Rogan credited both superstars for putting together an event that had him feeling “legitimately giddy with excitement” and also offered praise to both Mayweather and Paul.

“Yeah it was a freak show, and yeah real world-class boxing between champions is better, but I thought it was pretty f****** interesting,” Rogan said.

Rogan: ‘I Was Really Surprised’

Rogan sits cageside to call the action for the biggest fights in the UFC, but that didn’t keep him from being excited about watching Mayweather vs. Paul.

“About last night… first off I have to say I was really surprised at how much I was looking forward to this fight. Right before the bell rang for the opening round I was legitimately giddy with excitement. I think the whole thing is pretty fascinating,” Rogan posted.

Rogan credited Mayweather for being a “genius” who has figured out a way to continue making millions of dollars after his career is over.

“First of all @FloydMayweather is a f****** genius in more ways than one. He’s arguably the greatest boxer of all time, and in the twilight of his career, he’s managed to make hundreds of millions of dollars fighting people who really don’t have a chance to beat him. Just f****** genius. He’s figured out a way to compete into his 40s and make more money than any other boxer alive. It’s really incredible. And the confidence that he has to have in his skills to fight a guy 20 years younger than him and 35 pounds heavier can’t be emphasized enough. Not a lot of all-time greats in any sport would take that kind of chance. I think we should appreciate the f*** out of that guy while he’s still around,” Rogan posted.

Rogan: Logan Paul Was ‘Pretty F****** Incredible’

Rogan also praised Paul for his courage and tenacity.

“And for @loganpaul, just going 8 hard rounds with a superb multi-division world champion like Floyd is pretty f****** incredible. He survived and he even managed to land a few punches. Just the fact that he had the endurance to do the 8 rounds is really f****** impressive. When you’re in there with a master like Floyd he’s constantly pressuring you and he’s so efficient and composed that he never fades,” Rogan said.

Indeed, Mayweather constantly pressured Paul in the fight. While he appeared to be wilting under it at times, he ultimately kept his composure and made it to the end of the scheduled eight rounds.

“Yeah it was a freak show, and yeah real world-class boxing between champions is better, but I thought it was pretty f****** interesting. Kudos to both men, and congrats on making us watch.” Rogan said.

