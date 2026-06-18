Joe Rogan Makes Huge UFC White House Viewership Claim

Joe Rogan says the UFC White House event was an astounding success, claiming it garnered over 150 million views.

The Fight Night, part celebration of American Independence and part Donald Trump’s birthday celebration, was a success overall. The broadcast was smooth, and the fights delivered on all fronts. Although it featured half the fights, it was the first UFC event to have all fights end by knockout.

Speaking on his podcast, Rogan reflected on the UFC’s grassroots days and provided some insight into the metric performance of the White House card.

Joe Rogan: UFC White House Achieved Over 150 Million Views

“People would look at you, ‘You’re working for a cage fighting organization, why would you do that?!'” Rogan reflected. “Cut to 25 years later, it’s on the lawn of the White House, and it is one of the most-watched sporting events in the history of the world.

“I don’t know what the total overall views are as of now, but I know it was — I think it was well over 150 million just by Monday [June 13].”

Rogan didn’t clarify whether these numbers were from Paramount+ or from social media. Paramount+ has approximately 80 million global subscribers, so Rogan’s claims likely involve social media metrics.

Paramount+ subscriptions quadrupled during the White House card, according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, as reported by Sports Business Journal. Subscriptions were up 276% compared to their previous 30-day average. For comparison, the Fox Sports app downloads increased by 14 times when the World Cup started.

UFC’s Biggest Competition Achieved 17 Million Peak Viewership

Most Valuable Promotion’s Netflix MMA debut back in May peaked with 17 million Netflix subscribers tuning in, according to Netflix. The card, headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano, averaged 12.4 million viewers across its three main fights.

These numbers are tuned-in subscribers, rather than social media metrics, which puts Rousey vs. Carano at higher viewership than Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov (approximately 4 million viewers). Netflix has approximately 325 million subscribers worldwide.

It’s a monumental year for MMA with two of the biggest events in the sport’s short history captivating audiences across the globe.

Dana White: Power Slap Draws ‘a Billion Views a Month’

In a similar vein, UFC CEO Dana White claims his Power Slap promotion draws a billion views a month.

“It does a billion views a month,” White told Dale Drisby in 2025. “Which doubles what we did last year. . . . We could have been on television. We had television offers, but I don’t want to be on television with it yet. I like being on YouTube; it reaches more people.”

White previously had to backpedal after comments that Power Slap had a larger online following than Real Madrid. The slap-fighting product was initially on TBS, but was dropped after one season due to low ratings, with the final episode drawing a .05 rating.

It then moved to live-streaming platform Rumble, before shifting to YouTube after crypto company VeChain partnered with the UFC and became the naming rights partner.