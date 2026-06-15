UFC White House Sets Record With All Knockouts

The UFC White House card set a record with all seven fights on the card ending by knockout, a first in UFC history.

Never before has a UFC card seen all of the fights end by knockout, but we had that happen at UFC Freedom 250, as all fights ended via T/KO.

UFC White House Card Was a Knockout Fest

In the main event, Justin Gaethje pulled off one of the biggest upsets of all time when he finished Ilia Topuria via fourth-round TKO due to a corner stoppage.

Topuria tried his best to continue fighting, but his eye was severely damaged, and the corner had to stop the fight.

Had the fight gone just five more minutes, then UFC Freedom 250 would not have set this record for all fights ending by knockout. But with the corner stoppage, it’s a TKO, so all seven of the fights ended by knockout on this card.

It’s worth noting that this card only had seven fights on it, which is almost half of what a typical UFC card has on it. But still, the seven knockouts in seven fights set a UFC record, and one that is going to be very difficult to break.

Overall, UFC White House was one of the best cards of all time, and it is going to be very hard for the UFC to top such an amazing event going forward.

UFC Freedom 250 Full Results