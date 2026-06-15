UfC White House Compliance Salaries Reveal Josh Hokit as Lowest Earner

UFC White House has concluded. While official payouts are under wraps and bonuses have been given out, we can also calculate the UFC’s Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay.

Ilia Topuria earned the most as a defending champion, while Derrick Lewis topped the bill for non-champion fighters. Josh Hokit was the lowest earner on the card in relation to Compliance Pay.

This is money given to the athletes for fulfilling their fight week obligations, such as wearing sponsored kit, attending press conferences, and giving interviews. The guidelines are paid out in a tiered system according to how many fights the contestant has in the promotion.

The tiers start at $4,000 for fighters with 1-3 appearances, and end at $42,000 for defending champions.

Number of Fights Payout 1-3 $4,000 4-5 $4,500 6-10 $6,000 11-15 $11,000 16-20 $16,000 21+ $21,000 Challenger $32,000 Champion $42,000

Josh Hokit Sits at Bottom of UFC White House Promotional Guideline Compliance Salaries

Ilia Topuria tops the Promotional Compliance bill, being the only defending champion on the card. Every other fighter on the card in championship fights would be classified as a challenger because the heavyweight co-main event was for the interim belt.

Derrick Lewis took the lead among non-champions with 32 UFC fights, double that of runner-up Sean O’Malley’s 16. Josh Hokit was the lowest earner on the card with four fights. His fight with Lewis marked a huge disparity in UFC appearances, with ‘The Black Beast’ boasting 28 more fights.

Mauricio Ruffy was second-to-last. Ruffy defeated Michael Chandler with a spinning kick in the third fight of the night.

Fighter Number of Fights White House Compliance Pay Ilia Topuria 10 (Champion) $42,000 Justin Gaethje 16 (Challenger) $32,000 Ciryl Gane 14 (Challenger) $32,000 Alex Pereira 13 (Challenger) $32,000 Derrick Lewis 32 $21,000 Sean O’Malley 16 $16,000 Steve Garcia 11 $11,000 Aiemann Zahabi 11 $11,000 Diego Lopes 10 $6,000 Kyle Daukaus 10 $6,000 Michael Chandler 8 $6,000 Bo Nickal 7 $6,000 Mauricio Ruffy 6 $6,000 Josh Hokit 4 $4,500

UFC White House Delivers Huge Bonuses

Justin Gaethje earned a $425,000 performance bonus for finishing Ilia Topuria.

Ciryl Gane earned a $425,000 performance bonus for finishing Alex Pereira.

Gaethje and Topuria earned $400,000 each for their fight of the night.

All winning fighters on the card earned $25,000 for finishing their fights.

All primary UFC White House bonuses were part USD and part cryptocurrency. Gaethje’s $425,000 performance bonus consisted of $100,000 in USD, $125,000 in USD stablecoin, and $250,000 in CRO, the official currency of the Crypto.com trading platform.

The fight-of-the-night bonus was $100,000 USD and $300,000 in CRO to each athlete. This bonus structure was made possible by World Liberty Financial and Crypto.com sponsoring the event.

Ilia Topuria Immediately Transported to Hospital After First Career Loss

Following his main event loss, Ilia Topuria was transported directly to the hospital. Gaethje pummelled Topuria’s eyes shut, and nearly flattened his nose in their four-round war.

UFC CEO Dana White commented on ‘El Matador’s’ condition after the event.

“We literally had to get him out of the Octagon before the hand was even raised and sent him to the hospital,” White remarked. “. . . I’m not a doctor but his eye looked like he probably has a broken orbital. My plans are for him to go home and rest and recover…”

Topuria is the first UFC lightweight champion to lose their belt to another fighter since Eddie Alvarez in 2016. Remarkably, the lineage of champions since Alvarez has all been stripped or vacated.