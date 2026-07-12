Joe Rogan Unsure Why Conor McGregor Tried ‘Crazy Move’

UFC commentator Joe Rogan said that he was unsure why Conor McGregor attempted to throw a jumping roundhouse kick at UFC 329.

McGregor lost just 69 seconds into his UFC 329 main event rematch against Holloway, a fight that was 13 years in the making. Considering that McGregor had worked so hard to return from a five-year injury layoff from a broken leg suffered in his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, it was devastating to see him lose by injury once again in his return to the Octagon.

But he certainly did not do himself any favors with the kick-heavy game plan that he brought forward.

Joe Rogan Reacts to UFC 329 Main Event

Speaking on the UFC 329 post-fight broadcast, Rogan suggested that the crazy kick that McGregor threw to kick off the fight against Holloway may have very well led to him getting injured in the fight and seeing him lose by TKO.