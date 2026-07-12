UFC commentator Joe Rogan said that he was unsure why Conor McGregor attempted to throw a jumping roundhouse kick at UFC 329.
McGregor lost just 69 seconds into his UFC 329 main event rematch against Holloway, a fight that was 13 years in the making. Considering that McGregor had worked so hard to return from a five-year injury layoff from a broken leg suffered in his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, it was devastating to see him lose by injury once again in his return to the Octagon.
But he certainly did not do himself any favors with the kick-heavy game plan that he brought forward.
Joe Rogan Reacts to UFC 329 Main Event
Speaking on the UFC 329 post-fight broadcast, Rogan suggested that the crazy kick that McGregor threw to kick off the fight against Holloway may have very well led to him getting injured in the fight and seeing him lose by TKO.
“He just tried a crazy move. He tried a crazy move. He tried a jumping roundhouse kick, and when you’re in that position, when you throw that jumping roundhouse kick, if you don’t land in a good way with the supporting leg, you put so much pressure on that knee. The way he landed, he threw the kick, he jumped up, he threw it, and he landed with his knee in the worst position,” Rogan said.
What’s Next for Conor McGregor?
After losing to Holloway in the main event of UFC 329, it’s really difficult to know what’s next for the UFC superstar after such a bad loss in the main event of the evening.
Not only did McGregor lose the fight, but he also suffered another devastating injury. Given that he turns 38 years old in two days and is now potentially coming off an ACL tear, McGregor is in serious trouble in his career going forward.
He does have one fight left on his current UFC deal, but given how bad this injury was, it’s hard to know if he will actually fulfill the final fight on his contract or if McGregor instead decides to walk away for good.
Joe Rogan Unsure Why Conor McGregor Tried ‘Crazy Move’