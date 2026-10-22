Joe Rogan Upset UFC Cut Farid Basharat

UFC commentator Joe Rogan is upset that the world’s leading MMA promotion decided to part ways with Farid Basharat.

Despite a 16-0 MMA record and a perfect 7-0 UFC record, the UFC did not offer Basharat a new contract, which has left the bantamweight bewildered.

UFC president Dana White has only hinted at the reasons why Basharat has been let go, but many believe it was because he is a grappling-based fighter who often went to a decision.

If that’s why he got let go, then Rogan has a problem with it.

Joe Rogan Questions Why UFC Let Go of Farid Basharat

Speaking on his podcast, Rogan openly questioned why the UFC would let go of Basharat when he was only fighting smart and using his wrestling advantage to get his hand raised.

“I don’t like guys not getting offered contracts because they don’t like their style. Everyone’s trying to win… Fights are fucking complicated, and this idea that you’re supposed to just be entertaining and put your brain on the line and ignore your skill set—which is to avoid damage—is ridiculous,” Rogan said.

Why Did the UFC Cut Farid Basharat?

We still do not know exactly why the UFC cut Basharat.

When asked why the UFC let Basharat go, White responded recently that the UFC will cut fighters who have disagreements with the promotion’s matchmakers. Since the UFC president gave that answer directly in response to a question about Basharat, it was fair to think he was talking about him specifically. However, White later clarified that he was speaking in general terms, once again leaving it up to imagination why Basharat was let go.

So, if that wasn’t the reason, then it’s fair to assume that Basharat was let go because he only finished one of his seven UFC fights.

Basharat, for his part, recently did an interview and said that the UFC told his manager that they thought he was a “boring” fighter and that’s why he wasn’t brought back.

The bantamweight is hoping the UFC will change their minds, but it would be surprising if they did.