PFL CEO John Martin Reveals Where Things Stand With Usman Nurmagomedov: Exclusive

Usman Nurmagomedov‘s future remains a major talking point in MMA, and PFL CEO John Martin has now provided fresh insight. Martin addressed Nurmagomedov’s contract status and how he has dealt with it as a promoter.

Nurmagomedov, 28, is regarded as the top fighter outside the UFC. The PFL lightweight champion boasts an unbeaten 21-0 (1 NC) MMA record. He followed in his cousin Khabib‘s footsteps by capturing the lightweight championship in a major promotion while remaining undefeated.

Nurmagomedov’s coach, Javier Mendez, has also spoken highly of him, saying he is the most talented fighter he has ever coached. Based on his talent, age, and reputation, the PFL obviously wants to keep him on the roster.

The Dagestani will defend his PFL lightweight championship against Archie Colgan at PFL New York on Jul. 31. It will mark his second title defense since becoming the inaugural lightweight champion.

PFL CEO John Martin Confirms Usman Nurmagomedov’s Contract Status

John Martin confirmed that Usman Nurmagomedov has only one fight remaining on his current PFL deal. He has not signed an extension ahead of his title against Archie Colgan.

“This will be the last fight on [Nurmagomedov’s] deal,” Martin exclusively told Heavy Sports. “I suspect we’ll be talking with him and his manager and find out what he wants to do. And we know what he means to us here at the PFL. We’ve got a strong weight class to support him and to keep the [lightweight division] very, very competitive. That’s our goal.”

He added:

“If it works out for each, Usman and his goals and works out for the PFL economically, and what the direction that we’re going in, we’d love to have him continue on. I think he’s been happy here,” he said. “He said some very nice things about us in the media and the press. And I think he’s a star. He’s a star of whatever promotion he’s going to be in.”

Martin also acknowledged Nurmagomedov is fighting to preserve his family’s legacy.

“[Nurmagomedov’s] an incredibly accomplished fighter, still very young, undefeated. And, at this point, his fight in Long Island is going to be about preserving what has been a pristine, perfect legacy,” he exclusively told Heavy Sports.

Martin Says Colgan is a Worthy Challenger for Nurmagomedov

Martin also shared his thoughts on Nurmagomedov vs. Colgan and praised ‘King’ as a worthy challenger for the Dagestani.

“I think [Nurmagomedov’s] going to have his hands full. Archie [Colgan] is coming because he believes it’s his time to take the mantle. And being undefeated, being an very accomplished NCAA Division I wrestler with also incredible striking ability,” Martin exclusively told Heavy Sports. “I think he’s a well-rounded enough fighters. He’s going to give Usman a real test.”

The PFL CEO also addressed the negotiations with Nurmagomedov regarding his bout at PFL New York. Martin noted that each case is different but said he had no issues with booking the final fight on the Dagestani’s current deal.

“I think every case is different. So far at the PFL, we’ve really focused on let’s put together the best possible fight and let’s sit down and talk to him and not overly distract him as he’s preparing for the fight,” Martin said. “And so, obviously we’ve talked to him, we’re going to continue to be talking to him and we’ll see what he wants to do and what could be good for the PFL.”