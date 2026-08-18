RAF CMO Reveals How Jon Jones’ Coach Became a Secret Weapon Behind RAF’s Success

RAF’s chief media officer, Eric Bischoff, revealed how Jon Jones‘ former coach become a key figure behind the promotion’s success. Izzy Martinez is respected in the wrestling community and has played a key role for RAF. Bischoff believes Martinez has been instrumental in the wrestling promotion’s quick growth.

Martinez served as Jones’ wrestling coach and still has a great rapport with the former two-division UFC champion. Martinez, alongside Bischoff and CEO Chad Bronstein, quickly built Real American Freestyle into a viable platform for collegiate and Olympic-level wrestlers, as well as MMA fighters.

Martinez has used the relationships he has formed over the years to bring RAF to the forefront of freestyle wrestling. He has also used his wrestling knowledge to recruit elite wrestlers and MMA stars to RAF.

“[Martinez has] probably put more people through college because of his wrestling training and coaching skills than maybe just about anybody that you can speak to,” Bischoff exclusively told Heavy Sports. “You look at the respect that Israel Martinez has, and the relationships. It’s important to talk about the relationships that Israel Martinez brings from the world of competitive amateur wrestling at the highest levels, including the UFC, like Jon Jones, who Martinez has trained and coached.”

Bischoff also highlighted how he, alongside Martinez and Bronstein, has contributed to RAF’s success and continued growth.

“You take Chad’s gifts, Izzy’s gifts, my experience [in sports entertainment], put them in a box, shake it up, and 12 months later, you got one hell of an anniversary at RAF 12 in Cleveland, Ohio. And shortly thereafter, we’re heading to Moscow.”

Eric Bischoff Reveals How He Joined Jon Jones’ Wrestling Coach Izzy Martinez at RAF

Eric Bischoff also revealed how he joined Jon Jones’ former wrestling coach, Izzy Martinez, at RAF. He credited his close friend, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, with making the introduction with Chad Bronstein. Before his passing, Hogan was heavily involved with RAF and made multiple media appearances to promote its inaugural event.

Bischoff recalled Hogan pitching the idea of joining RAF’s production team and pointed to the WWE legend’s genuine excitement.

“I can tell it was serious because he gets into his ‘Brother, you got to get down here, brother. I want to introduce you to my partner, Chad Bronstein. He’s got an idea for this amateur wrestling league and taking it pro,'” Bischoff exclusively told Heavy Sports.

He continued:

“Hulk kind of put it into more of a sports entertainment perspective for me. So I was getting the amateur wrestling side of it from Chad. I was getting the entertainment side of it and potential from Hulk.”

Bischoff Reflects on RAF’s First Year of Operations

Bischoff also reflected on RAF‘s first year of operations and the wrestling promotion’s popularity.

Despite only being in operation for one year, RAF has gained a loyal following through its broadcast rights deal with Fox News Media. The promotion has also seen growing demand from international markets, including Georgia and Russia.

“It would have been absurd to think that a startup sports league would be able to go from a thought in March, maybe April, to a 12-month anniversary where we’ve already had our first international event in Georgia. We are a major tentpole property for Fox Nation,” Bischoff exclusively told Heavy Sports.

He added: “So if somebody would have come to me and said ‘This is where you’re going to be at,’ I would have been flattered that they think it’s even possible, but I would have laughed.”