UFC’s Jon Jones Blasted: ‘You’ll Never Be the GOAT’

Since lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov asked the UFC on Saturday to rank him No. 1 on the male pound-for-pound list, perennial No. 1 Jon Jones has campaigned to hold onto the spot. However, after the rankings updated on Tuesday, Nurmagomedov became the new No. 1 male pound-for-pound fighter, dropping Jones down to No. 2.

“Bones” feels that because he has won 15 UFC title fights (with one turning into a no-contest due to a failed drug test) and Nurmagomedov has only won four, he should remain at the top of the rankings.

He defended his claim to the No. 1 ranking Saturday night on Twitter and also posted an Instagram video Monday.

Bones also tweeted about his relationship with “The Eagle’s” fight team in the United States, American Kickboxing Academy (AKA’s), located in San Jose, California. Jones has a longstanding rivalry with the team, fighting and defeating AKA’s Daniel Cormier twice, with one victory turning into a no-contest.

On Monday, Jones wrote, “I know AKA must hate me.”

Longtime AKA member, Nurmagomedov’s teammate and retired MMA fighter Josh Thomson responded Bones’ tweet with a scathing response.

“Nah, all the guys at AKA just hate the fact that you wasted all that God given talent being a PED cheat,” Thomson wrote. “Especially since you didn’t need too. Fact is, you’ll never be the GOAT because of that. Someone gotta tell you the truth, Jon.”

Thomson is the former Strikeforce lightweight champion and has also fought in the UFC and Bellator. He holds notable victories over the likes of Nate Diaz, Gilbert Melendez and Duane Ludwig. Thomson, 42, retired from the sport after losing to Patricky Freire via KO at Bellator 172 in February 2017.

He has a professional MMA record of 22-9 and one no-contest, with 10 wins via submission and six via KO or TKO.

Jones Shared a Video on Instagram Yesterday Making His Case Against Nurmagomedov

On Monday, Bones shared a video of himself defending his position as No. 1 on the UFC’s male pound-for-pound rankings. Bones said that Nurmagomedov’s four title fight wins weren’t enough for the Russian to dethrone him.

“I’m talking to all you Khabib fans out there, 15 world titles to your guy’s four,” Jones said in the video. “And you guys are really talking about who is the best fighter ever? You guys are joking, right? Fifteen to four. Are you guys kidding me?”

Jones then stated that the only fighter who could compete for his No. 1 ranking is former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre, but only if he came out of retirement and won a few more bouts.

“The only person that could possibly come back and challenge my record and what I’ve done in the UFC is possibly Georges St-Pierre,” Jones asserted. “He would have to come back and win two championship fights to tie me. And I’m not even retired yet. I’m 33 years old, I’ve got a whole other chapter to go through.”

Jones Said Nurmagomedov Only Started Fight Elite-Level Competition

To further his point, Bones said that The Eagle has only taken on a few top-tier fighters. In his last three fights, Nurmagomedov has submitted Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, three of the best lightweights in the UFC.

“You guys are nuts,” Bones continued. “Love you guys so much, hope you guys all have a great day. Fifteen world championships to four. And all you guys going with this whole ‘he’s more dominant argument,’ the guy just recently started fighting elite-level competition. Could you imagine me against the number 10th ranked guy?”

