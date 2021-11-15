If You Live at Your Mom’s House, Don’t Talk About Jon Jones’ Arrest [LOOK]

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has a message for those who live at their mother’s house and bring up his September 2021 arrest.

“Bones” was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada, hours after his UFC 165 fight with Alexander Gustafsson was inducted into the UFC’s Hall of Fame. Two allegations led to Jones’ arrest. According to a police report obtained by MMA Fighting, Jones’ fiance accused the fighter of pulling her hair. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department also alleged that Bones headbutted one of their police cruisers.

Jones faces two charges. The hair pulling allegation carries with it a domestic battery misdemeanor charge, and the damaging of a police car accusation is a felony charge.

Fast forward to November 2021 and Bones has been busy in the gym preparing for his UFC heavyweight debut, something he’s planning for 2022. And he recently shared a message on Twitter Tuesday night.

“If you’re still talking about what happened in Las Vegas but you’re living at your moms house, your priorities are in the wrong place my friend,” Bones tweeted. “You over there focusing on another man’s troubles, I’m over here focusing on getting farther ahead of you.”

A fight fan then responded to Jones’ tweet, writing in Caps Lock: “MY MOMMA LIVES WITH ME JON …. THERES A DIFFERENCE.”

“I actually respect situations like that tremendously,” Jones replied. “If my mother was still alive I would definitely allow her to live with me. I’m talking about you losers out there, very rarely do happy or successful people take time out of their day to harass others on the Internet.”

Jones Said Hitting ‘Rock Bottom’ Was What He Needed, Staying Busy in the Gym

Bones alluded to hitting rock bottom after the incident in Las Vegas in September. But, the former UFC champion has seemingly used it to fuel himself to become a better version of himself.

“Maybe rock bottom was the foundation I needed,” Jones tweeted.

He then posted a video of himself working on wrestling drills, writing: “Turn lemons into lemonade ladies and gentlemen.”

When Jones originally broke his silence about the incident a few months ago, he shared four separate thoughts:

“I have way too much trauma to consume alcohol my brain simply can’t handle it anymore. I will leave alcohol in my past forever.”

“Turn this nightmare into the best thing to ever happen in my life.”

“Now is time to work harder than ever.”

“What the devil means for bad, God means for good.”

Jones Gave His Take on Ciryl Gane & Assesses Where His Body Is Currently at

On Tuesday night, a fan asked Jones for his thoughts on potentially fighting UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane.

“I think he’s pretty unique for a heavyweight, I don’t think the world is ready for how unique I’m going to be,” Jones wrote. “I believe my light heavyweight experience will be the biggest difference in my future fights.”

Bones has been very vocal about preparing his body properly to fight the big men of heavyweight.

“It’s going to be nice competing without starving and dehydrating myself on fight week,” Bones tweeted a little while later. “This heavyweight body feels nice, I still need to get bigger and stronger. Plenty fast.”

