Jon Jones Reacts to Conor McGregor’s UFC 329 Loss

UFC legend Jon Jones shared his reaction after Conor McGregor lost in the first round of his UFC 329 fight against Max Holloway.

McGregor lost via first-round TKO when he buckled his knee against Holloway in the UFC 329 main event. Following the event, many fighters have shared their thoughts on what is arguably the most disappointing ending to a fight in UFC history, and now we know what Jones — arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time — thinks.

Jon Jones Reacts to UFC 329 Main Event

Speaking to Ring Magazine in a new interview, Jones was asked his thoughts on McGregor losing to Holloway. According to Jones, he has been incredibly impressed by how McGregor has acted in the aftermath of the defeat, especially regarding staying true to his faith.

“Conor has been publicly leaning on Christ. I feel as if when you are trying to resist the world and walk that narrow path, I feel like one of the steps is God asking you, ‘How bad do you want it?’ When you publicly talk about your love for God, and then you turn around and get injured, it’d be really easy to go back to the bar and have this rage and this animosity – and so far, what I’m seeing from Conor is he’s still praising God,” Jones said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“That shows me a lot about his character. Because that’s what God’s gonna do, man. He’s going to strip you, he’s going to humiliate you. He can do so many different things just to see if you mean it when you say you love him. I’ve lost my family members, I’ve embarrassed myself, and every time something goes wrong, I always give grace back to God. So, that’s one of the ways I look at Conor’s story. It’s just like, man, can you hold true when the whole world is laughing at you? So far, he is holding true. So, that means a lot to see.”

Jon Jones Says That Conor McGregor Is a Winner Either Way

Following UFC 329, there are serious question marks about McGregor’s future in the sport, as he was injured for the second straight fight after breaking his leg in his last bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

As far as Jones goes, whether or not McGregor fights again doesn’t matter to him, because as far as Jones is concerned, McGregor is already a winner in his life and his MMA career. Plus, Jones made it clear he is also very pleased that the loss to Holloway has brought the Irishman closer to God.

“I think Conor has already won. He has an opportunity to change so many lives in so many different ways. I think he’s a really great example of just how humans can be so imperfect and so unique and special at the same time. I just hope he doesn’t give up. I hope that he continues to let his light shine and just draws closer to God,” Jone said.