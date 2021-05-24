Jon Jones Roasted After Tweet: ‘About to Give Birth’ [LOOK]

Sometimes words get lost in translation when they’re shared via text on social media and that was exactly the case for former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

“Bones” took to Twitter on Sunday, May 23, 2021. “I’m about to give birth to something big, something out of the ordinary,” Jones tweeted.

I’m about to give birth to something big, something out of the ordinary. — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 24, 2021

He didn’t share what he’s giving “birth to,” and because of the way Bones worded the comment, some fans decided to poke fun at the 33 year old.

One user created a meme with Jones’ tweet and commented it to Bones, writing, “Me: *finishes an enormous roast.* My body: “I’m about to give birth to something big, something out of the ordinary.”

See below:

Another user wrote, “Dude I know what you mean! I hate it when that happens myself, it’s usually after far too much pizza. I’ll pray for you dawg.”

One Twitter user shared a photoshopped picture of Jones giving birth. See below:

Also, one user shared a news article of rapper Julius Dubose. He was hit with a lawsuit after being accused of damaging a home, including clogging multiple toilets, among other things, according to Daily Voice. The user wrote, “Jones soon.”

Jones’ Longtime Rival Chael Sonnen Roasted Bones As Well

One of Bones’ biggest rivals, former three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen, also didn’t miss the chance to take a shot at Jones.

“Jon,” Sonnen wrote. “There’s more elegant ways to let the world know you picked up a Laxative company as a sponsor.”

Jon

There's more elegant ways to let the world know you picked up a Laxative company as a sponsor https://t.co/DHFlIBgedz — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 24, 2021

The two coached against each other on season 17 of The Ultimate Fighter. Then, “The American Gangster” challenged Bones for the light heavyweight belt. Bones only needed one round to finish Sonnen via TKO.

Since then, the two have continued their rivalry on social media and through other means, including Sonnen’s popular YouTube show where The American Gangster frequently takes shots at Jones.

Jones Is Preparing to Make His Heavyweight Debut, Unclear When He Will Fight

Of course, Jones didn’t mean what some Twitter users poked fun at. After the “birth” tweet, Jones also wrote, “On a path that no man on this planet has ever walked. Can’t rush greatness.”

On a path that no man on this planet has ever walked. Can’t rush greatness pic.twitter.com/HT9DjFLlxj — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 24, 2021

Fan haves eagerly awaited Jones’ heavyweight debut in the UFC. In August 2020, Bones vacated his 205-pound belt to move up to heavyweight, a move fans have clamored for. However, it’s not clear when he’ll actually fight.

Jones has campaigned for an immediate title shot against Francis Ngannou, which UFC president Dana White was all for. But, Bones and the UFC haven’t been able to negotiate a suitable price tag for Jones’ efforts. Because of this, it appears the UFC is moving on to schedule Ngannou versus the No. 2-ranked heavyweight contender, Derrick Lewis.

Bones has made it clear that he isn’t in a hurry to get back inside the Octagon, feeling he deserves higher pay for being one of the greatest fighters of all time.

