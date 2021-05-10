Jon Jones Slams Coach: ‘I’m Really Disgusted’

UFC superstar Jon Jones revealed over the weekend his thoughts about controversial MMA coach and manager Joshua Fabia. Jones was reacting to the newly released video of Fabia training former UFC star Diego Sanchez. Jones and Sanchez used to train together at Jackson Wink MMA Academy, but Sanchez spent his final run in the UFC with Fabia.

“I am without words, really disgusted,” Jones said in a since-deleted tweet. “As a person that knows Diego, this is the last thing he needs.”

Jones Was Reacting to Latest Viral Video of Fabia

On Friday, training footage depicting more of Fabia’s controversial training methods began circulating on the internet.

One scene featured Sanchez suspended upside down in the air while Fabia strikes him. Another scene shows Fabia whipping Sanchez with a belt. The video was subsequently removed from YouTube but continues to appear across various social media platforms.

You can watch the video below.

Asks for his medical records but throws strikes at him as he’s suspended upside down. Ok. Think we need to look at your records, Fabia. pic.twitter.com/XAhL5CMfiA — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) May 8, 2021

So Jones was reacting to that latest video of Fabia’s bizarre training methods. He said he was “really disgusted” about seeing an ex-teammate put himself in those kinds of situations with an MMA coach like Fabia.

Saga of Sanchez and Fabia Continues

Most UFC fans seem to agree that minimally Fabia doesn’t seem to be training fighters in a conventional manner, and, more likely, doesn’t actually have any business training any UFC athletes at all.

Sanchez, 39, was released from the UFC earlier this month ahead of what was supposed to be his farewell fight with the company against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC Vegas 26.

Sanchez was the original winner of “The Ultimate Fighter” television series in 2005.

He’s a popular star, but the UFC cut Sanchez after the fighter refused to certify before his last fight that he wasn’t suffering from any lingering health issues.

Since being released by the UFC, Sanchez and Fabia have accused UFC president Dana White and other UFC officials of a wide variety of things but have not provided any evidence.

Additionally, Sanchez and Fabia claim to be in possession of secretly recorded conversations with White and other UFC staff members that would allegedly damage the UFC’s brand but have refused to release them.

More Video of Fabia’s Strange Training Techniques

This isn’t the first time video of Fabia’s strange training techniques has circulated on the Internet.

Earlier this year, Fabia was caught on video using a bizarre training technique that basically amounted to him chasing his fighters around a locked cage with a knife.

You can watch that very strange scene below. The video was released on social media by UFC welterweight Emil Meek who wanted to show the kinds of training methods Fabia was using.

Fabia is the founder of the School of Self Awareness.

Despite what MMA Junkie terms “no MMA training experience”, Fabia was able to convince at least one UFC star, Sanchez, to use him as an MMA coach.

