Latest News Suggests Superfight Still on the Way for Jon Jones

Somtimes no news is good news, and that’s especially the case right now in regards to the highly desired megafight between UFC superstar Jon Jones and UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

While UFC president Dana White suggested in the aftermath of Ngannou winning the crown against Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 in March that the fight to make in the heavyweight ranks was suddenly Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis, and while the latter even told ESPN he expected for that fight to happen, most fighters, fans and pundits only want to see one fight: Jones vs. Ngannou.

Jones is the longtime UFC pound-for-pound king that vacated his 205-pound crown last year in hopes of moving up to the heavyweight ranks. When Jones chatted with Heavy a few months ago, he didn’t know which heavyweight champion he’d be on his way to facing because Miocic remained the UFC’s heavyweight champion and Ngannou had yet to violently seize the throne.

But Jones was clear about one thing: He wanted the winner of that fight.

What Happened To Superfight After UFC 260?

Everyone seemed to be on board with the same idea, too. In fact, UFC president Dana White didn’t say anything about Lewis facing the winner until the dust had settled UFC 260. But after Ngannou stopped Miocic, suddenly White changed his tune.

It begs the question: why?

The most likely answer is that Lewis is being used as a negotiation tactic. That doesn’t mean Ngannou vs. Lewis 2 won’t happen next. It only means that the fight isn’t sincerely the UFC’s plan.

Instead, the UFC wants to do what it always does. Say what you want about White and his team of matchmakers, the UFC consistently makes the best fights possible and they do so at a rate that makes other combat sports environments, such as the slow-as-molasses world of professional boxing, seem like cultures frozen in time.

But the UFC has been raking in money hand over fist for years now, and it doesn’t have plans on stopping that anytime soon.

Why Superfight Makes Sense

Obviously, the UFC would love to sell its fans the proposed Jones vs. Ngannou pay-per-view, and it would make tons of sense to do it right now.

Jones has been one of the biggest superstars in MMA for over a decade, and Ngannou has never been a hotter commodity than he is right now.

All that seemingly needs to happen is for Jones and the UFC to agree on how much money the long-tenured UFC star deserves for taking a huge risk against the mammoth knockout artist Ngannou.

Secondarily, Ngannou has also expressed the desire to make more for a megafight against Jones due to the fact that the American is arguably the greatest MMA fighter ever.

Once those things are sorted, the superfight could and probably will be on the way.

What About Ngannou vs. Lewis 2?

While White and others might keep talking up the idea of making Ngannou vs. Lewis 2, no news is good news for those hoping for more than a rematch of a fight considered one of the most boring showdowns in history.

In other words, I wouldn’t believe anything about that fight being on the way until the UFC officially sets the date and starts selling tickets for the event.

Look, Jones wouldn’t have spent all year transforming his body from a lean and mean 205-pounder into a heavyweight monster, and he wouldn’t have parted ways with his management team last month either unless he legitimately believed a deal would get done.

Besides, if there’s one thing the UFC consistently does best, it’s this: They make the biggest fights possible, and they do it better and faster than any other organization in sports.

