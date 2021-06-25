Jon Jones Fires Back: ‘Whatever Helps You Sleep At Night’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones recently responded to a claim from a past opponent that “Bones” failed every one of his drug tests during fight week.

Anthony Smith challenged Jones for his 205-pound strap in March 2019 during the main event of UFC 235. Bones won the fight by unanimous decision. And years later, Smith made a major claim.

“Lionheart” recently appeared on The Jenna Ben Show and said that Bones failed several drug tests before their fight. According to the fighter, the commission notified him “every day” about Jones’ failed results, but Smith “never said anything” because he was “focused on” himself. It is important to note that on record, Jones never failed a drug test for UFC 235.

“I never even told anyone Jon failed every drug test the entire week leading up to our fight,” Lionheart said (h/t BJPenn.com). “Every single drug test. I never brought it up one time in any interview, in any media thing, nothing. The commission called me every day to let me know he was still failing his drug tests. I never said anything, I let it be because I was just focused on myself and always believed that if you just focus on yourself you’re going to be that much more successful.”

A few days after Smith’s interview was shared by several MMA news outlets, Jones took to Twitter to fire back at Smith, denying Lionheart’s claim.

“The week of our fight, Jon failed every drug test,” Jones wrote. “Whatever helps you sleep at night buddy.”

The week of our fight, Jon failed every drug test. Whatever helps you sleep at night buddy. 😂 — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 24, 2021

A fan commented on Bones’ tweet, writing, “Jon, the commission called him every time,” in which Jones responded, “That was the best part.”

That was the best part. 😂🥴 https://t.co/C9xZgc5VZJ — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 25, 2021

Jones continued: “Too freaking funny, hope you guys are having a great week. Keep shining, keep working hard everyone.”

Too freaking funny, hope you guys are having a great week. Keep shining, keep working hard everyone — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 25, 2021

