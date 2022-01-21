Jorge Masvidal & Others Suffer ‘Devastating Blow’ After Recent News

MMA superstar Jorge Masvidal, along with American Top Team, recently suffered a “devastating blow.”

“Gamebred” has trained at the American Top Team for years, and he’s shared the world-class gym with consensus women’s GOAT, UFC featherweight champion Amanda Nunes.

Earlier this week, news broke that “The Lioness” is leaving the Florida-based team to open up her own gym in the state. Nunes has been with “ATT” for over half a decade, earning both the 145 and 135-pound straps under the gym’s tutelage.

With her gone, her absence will be felt by Masvidal and her former teammates, Gamebred said during a recent interview on “The MMA Hour.”

“To see her progress is amazing,” Masvidal said via WMMARankings.com. “To see her progress under American Top Team, my same gym, [it’s] like wow! I never worked out with her or sparred or anything but to some extent, the journey that she had was like shared with me. It just definitely hurts not to have her there I think. But man, I’m just always wishing the best for her. She’s going to do her own thing… Obviously, it hurts and obviously, I want her [to stay] at American Top Team and I think we all do, we all love her. So it’s like a… It’s a devastating blow.”

The news of Nunes’ move comes around a month after she lost her bantamweight title to Julianna Pena, who submitted her at UFC 269. It was The Lioness’ first loss inside the Octagon since she joined ATT. It’s expected that Nunes and Pena will rematch for the 135-pound belt later this year.

Nunes Hadn’t Lost Since 2014, Still Holds the Featherweight Belt

On December 19, 2021, Nunes entered the cage to defend her bantamweight title for the sixth time. It was The Lioness’ first bout at bantamweight in two years as she spent 2020 and the first part of 2021 defending her featherweight belt.

Nunes was viewed as a heavy favorite against Pena, however “The Venezuelan Vixen” took the fight to the champion, hurting her on the feet in the second round and ultimately finishing Nunes with a rear-naked choke.

It was a shocking victory for most fans watching, and both fighters, as well as UFC president Dana White, have confirmed interest in running the fight back.

Jorge Masvidal Will Clash With Colby Covington at UFC 272

Masvidal hasn’t fought since his crushing defeat to Kamaru Usman in April 2021.

He will return to action against his bitter rival, Colby Covington, during a five-round affair at UFC 272 on March 5, 2021.

