Jorge Masvidal Is Looking for a Fight: ‘Knock You the F*** Out’

Two-time UFC title challenger and the promotion’s “BMF” Jorge Masvidal is off the injury list, and he’s ready to get back inside the Octagon.

Masvidal was supposed to fight No. 3-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards at UFC 269 earlier this month, however he pulled out with an injury.

“Gamebred” shared a video on his YouTube channel recently of himself skiing, and during it, Masvidal said that he’s healthy and looking for a fight. However, no one wants to “sign the contract,” Masvidal said.

“I’m off the injury list, and these little b****** don’t want to sign the contract,” Masvidal said via MMA Junkie. “The contracts have been handed. It’s in their f****** face. They know I’m off the injury list. I’m trying to get some paychecks, but meanwhile, since I can’t rip these b****** up, I’m going to go rip these mountains up.”

He continued, taking aim at Jake Paul, Conor McGregor and Edwards.

“When you little p*ssies get bored of calling my name out and actually want to sign the contract, from that little actress that works at Disney Channel (Paul), forgot his name, he just fought,” Masvidal said. “To the little b**** that sells cheap-a** whiskey, to the fragile motherf***** that’s always getting his face broken – all you little b****** can get it, man.

“To the one who’s in England that was talking s***, you too, man. Come on, one of you sign the dotted line. Let’s go. Yes, I’m going to embarrass you and knock you the f*** out, but you guys are going to make a lot of money in the process.”

Paul & Masvidal Had a Recent Back & Forth

Paul wants to box Masvidal, and Gamebred wants to fight “The Problem Child” inside the Octagon. During a recent episode of the “IMPAULSIVE” podcast, Paul told his brother, Logan Paul, that he is willing to offer Masvidal $5 million plus PPV points to box.

Masvidal is under contract with the UFC, so the promotion would have to allow Masvidal to box.

Gamebred declined Paul’s offer, telling him to up the price tag to $20 million, which could entice the UFC to allow him to box Paul. Then he tweeted: “If the ufc still says no because the money is still too low then come over to the ufc, sign a 1 fight deal and we can stipulate I can only box in the cage,” Masvidal tweeted. “If i do anything other than that I will forfeit my purse to you. Come on over and get paid and laid out.”

If the ufc still says no because the money is still too low then come over to the ufc, sign a 1 fight deal and we can stipulate I can only box in the cage. If i do anything other than that I will forfeit my purse to you. Come on over and get paid and laid out. — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 21, 2021

Masvidal Is 0-2 In His Last 2 Fights

Gamebred suffered arguably the worst loss of his career earlier this year when he rematched welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. It was his second consecutive bout with Usman, first losing to the champion in July 2020 by unanimous decision.

In April 2021 at UFC 261, “The Nigerian Nightmare” viciously knocked out Masvidal in the second round, handing Gamebred the first KO defeat of his 50-fight professional career.

Masvidal is currently ranked No. 6 in the 170-pound division.

