Jorge Masvidal Comes Up With Fight for Conor McGregor [LOOK]

Two-time UFC title challenger turned matchmaker?

The No. 6-ranked welterweight contender and the UFC’s “BMF,” Jorge Masvidal, recently worked commentary during Saturday night’s Triller Fight Club PPV event. Gamebred was featured on the alternative feed alongside former US President Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., and former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos. The main event featured former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort finishing former boxing heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield in the first round. During the undercard, former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva scored a first-round KO over former light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz.

And now it appears Masvidal is playing matchmaker for the company, suggesting a fight between Irish fighting superstar Conor McGregor and rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

During the MTV Video Music Awards 2021 on Sunday, September 12, 2021, “Notorious” and “MGK” got into a heated altercation, according to several reports, and photos and videos that were taken at the event. The VMAs took place at the Barclays Center in New York City.

There have been several different stories making their way around the Internet about what happened between the two. In its most recent update, TMZ said that a source confirmed McGregor approached MGK to say “hello” and stuck his hand out, approaching him.

As per the report, Kelly said something to McGregor but the Irishman couldn’t hear and all of a sudden Notorious was pushed away by Kelly’s security team. The situation escalated to McGregor throwing a drink at MGK before the altercation was broken up by their respective teams.

“Our source says Conor doesn’t understand what the issue was, and was surprised by how he was treated,” TMZ wrote.

Masvidal Calls for 5-Round Fight Between McGregor & MGK, Picks Kelly to Win

Well, whatever the story is, Masvidal has a plan: lock both of the stars inside Triller’s ring for five rounds. And Gamebred is picking MGK to come out on top.

“Yo @triller set this up. In a five rounder I got my money on @machinegunkelly #supernecessary,” Masvidal tweeted.

Yo @triller set this up. In a five rounder I got my money on @machinegunkelly #supernecessary https://t.co/95fT4CZZff — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) September 13, 2021

Of course, the chances of this fight ever happening are very slim, but it’s 2021 and many things have happened during this wild year that very few would have predicted, including a YouTuber defeating two former MMA champions inside a boxing ring.

Masvidal Hopes to Return in December or January, Wants to Work His Way to Another Title Fight

Gamebred (35-15) has fought his last two fights trying to capture the 170-pound title but came up short both times. In July 2020, Masvidal dropped a unanimous decision to champion Kamaru Usman. In April 2021, Gamebred received a rematch and lost by second-round KO.

Masvidal’s main goal is to work his way to another title fight and during the Triller broadcast, Gamebred confirmed that he plans to return to the Octagon in December 2021 or January 2022.

For an opponent, Masvidal’s manager Malki Kawa recently told MMA Junkie that his client will fight anyone that “makes sense” as Masvidal is prepared to work his way back up the ladder.

