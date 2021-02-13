‘B****’ Jorge Masvidal & Nate Diaz Slammed By Star

Two UFC superstars, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, were ripped on social media by a fellow fighter on Saturday.

No. 3 ranked welterweight Leon Edwards is without an opponent next month and he’s taking aim at the UFC superstars.

“Rocky” was supposed to fight Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC Fight Night 187 on March 13, however the fight was scrapped for a third time. According to UFC president Dana White, Chimaev has pulled out of the fight due to lingering physical effects from contracting COVID-19.

With Chimaev out, Edwards still wants to fight, and he has mentioned a few names.

On Saturday, he first tweeted about Masvidal. “We all know that b**** Jorge will be nowhere to be seen when it comes to fighting me,” Edwards wrote.

We all know that bitch Jorge will be nowhere to be seen when it comes to fighting me. 😂 — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) February 13, 2021

The two have a history. Edwards and Masvidal got into it backstage after “Gamebred” knocked out Darren Till in 2019. Masvidal ended up striking Edwards multiple times before the altercation was broken up.

From a rankings standpoint, a fight between the two welterweights could make sense as Rocky sits at No. 3 and Masvidal is at No. 4.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Edwards Challenged Diaz & Slammed His Photoshop Skills

After it was revealed that Chimaev dropped out of the contest, Rocky challenged Diaz to fight him.

Diaz responded with a doctored image of UFC featherweight Jeremy Stephens with Edwards’ face. Diaz tweeted, “And who the f*** is this ?”

https//twitter.com/NateDiaz209/status/1360358279847714819?s=19

Diaz borrowed the line from his rival, Conor McGregor, who used it against Stephens during a press conference years ago.

The next day, Edwards responded. “Nate your photoshop skills are as bad as your fight record. and you used conor’s line wtf.”

nate your photoshop skills are as bad as your fight record. and you used conor's line wtf 😂 — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) February 13, 2021

Edwards Also Mentioned Colby Covington, UFC Says They’re Working on the Fight

After commenting about Diaz and Masvidal, Rocky then turned his attention to No. 1 ranked welterweight Colby Covington.

“Colby can get this work too. Then the title next. Its strap season #anybodycangetit,” Rocky tweeted.

Colby can get this work too. Then the title next. Its strap season#anybodycangetit — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) February 13, 2021

UFC president Dana White recently confirmed that the promotion is looking into this scrap with the winner becoming the No. 1 contender in the division.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC Legend Blasts Jon Jones: ‘You Were Cheating’