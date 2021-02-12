Massive Fight Just Emerged for Nate Diaz: ‘Let’s Go’

MMA superstar Nate Diaz has made it clear he wants to return to the UFC in the coming months and a fighter has just become available to welcome him back to the Octagon.

Earlier this week, Diaz gave ESPN two names he wants to fight, No. 1 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier and No. 3 Charles Oliveira. However, he doesn’t want to compete against them at 155 pounds, eyeing either a match at welterweight or at a catchweight.

Oliveira shot down Diaz’s challenge as he is pursuing the lightweight title. Poirier has repeatedly shown interest in a scrap with Diaz, but it appears that the UFC is currently considering a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor for “The Diamond.”

During the interview with ESPN, Diaz said he only wants to take on fighters that are coming off wins, like Poirier and Oliveira. And if both aren’t available for a contest, another fighter has emerged as a potential opponent.

No. 3 ranked welterweight Leon Edwards was set to fight rising star and No. 15 ranked welterweight Khamzat Chimaev in March. But for the third time, the fight was canceled. UFC president Dana White told ESPN that Chimaev is dealing with lingering physical effects in his lungs from COVID-19 and was forced to pull out of the bout.

Edwards is currently riding an eight-fight win streak and is likely one or two wins away from receiving a welterweight title fight. On Friday, “Rocky” challenged Diaz, saying that he fits Diaz’s criteria for his next fight.

Edwards tweeted, “Nate just dribbled for an hour about wanting to fight at 170 against winners… let’s see it then @NateDiaz209. 8 fight win streak and #3 in the world. Let’s go if you still think you’re a real one.”

Nate just dribbled for an hour about wanting to fight at 170 against winners… let’s see it then @NateDiaz209. 8 fight win streak and #3 in the world. Let’s go if you still think you're a real one https://t.co/PUaPfwtRPQ — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) February 12, 2021

Diaz has yet to respond to Rocky.

If Diaz is looking to fight winners and somebody relevant at the top of the rankings, Edwards fits the mold. Although he hasn’t been active as of late, Edwards is one of the best 170-pounders and with a win, Diaz would enter the top five of welterweight.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC Star Closes Door on Fighting Conor McGregor: ‘It’s In the Past’