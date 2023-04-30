Jorge Masvidal Predicts Upcoming Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul Boxing Match

Former two-time UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal believes his ex-opponent, Nate Diaz, will get the better of Jake Paul in their upcoming boxing match.

Diaz and “The Problem Child” are scheduled to compete in a 185-pound catchweight bout on August 5 via DAZN pay-per-view. The match at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, will mark Diaz’s first fight outside of the UFC since 2006. And it will also make be professional boxing debut.

Paul is 6-1 as a licensed pro and he’ll look to bounce back from his split decision defeat to Tommy Fury earlier this year.

When speaking with MMA Junkie in a recent interview, Masvidal predicted his longtime rival would defeat Paul even though the mixed martial artist will give up size and youth to The Problem Child.

“It’s just the time of it,” Masvidal said. “Jake’s obviously a lot younger than Nate. If Nate’s in his prime, I think he smokes Jake. But Nate’s been out of it for a while. I don’t know what kind of shape his lifestyle is like outside a serious training camp. He hasn’t been in a training camp in a while, so I don’t know. I think the odds are a lot on him. Jake’s been competing and Jake’s naturally a lot bigger, but all that being said, I think Nate just finds a way to tough-guy it out and just beat up Jake and break him down. I think Jake will run a lot.”

Diaz Is Facing a Felony Charge That Carries Jail Time, Has Maintained His Innocence

Diaz is currently facing a second-degree battery charge after he was filmed choking a man unconscious in New Orleans last weekend. Diaz has maintained his innocence as multiple statements from his team declare that the fighter used self-defense to subdue the man.

TikTok creator Rodney Petersen has been identified as the individual who was put out by Diaz during a street brawl after a Misfits Boxing event.

Diaz turned himself in to the New Orleans police on Thursday morning after he was issued an arrest warrant a few days prior. He’s currently out of custody on a $10,000 bond. Second-degree battery is a felony charge in Louisianna, and with it, Diaz could face up to eight years in prison with or without hard labor, as well as a fine upwards of $2,000.

Diaz’s Match With Paul in Jeopardy?

It’s unclear if Diaz’s legal battle will impact his fight with Paul. But after news broke that Diaz was hit with an arrest warrant, YouTuber KSI threw his name out as a potential replacement for the Stockton, California, fighter.

“Well, if that mean Jake won’t have an opponent in August… Then I’ll gladly come as the replacement after I KO Joe Fournier in May,” YouTuber KSI tweeted.

Paul replied to KSI, his bitter rival, writing: “Great. I accept you as the backup opponent. Fight is at 185. There are no rehydration clauses. Stay in shape and we will give you a call if needed. Thanks buddy for being so humble and committed.”

Great. I accept you as the backup opponent. Fight is at 185. There are no rehydration clauses. Stay in shape and we will give you a call if needed. Thanks buddy for being so humble and committed. https://t.co/Mz5TD5R9FV — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 24, 2023

Diaz then chimed in. “Lol why Dont u to scared p***** just fight each other august,” Diaz tweeted. “I’ll fight someone who can really fight.”