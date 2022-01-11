Jorge Masvidal’s Next UFC Fight & Opponent Announced

MMA superstar Jorge Masvidal will return to action in March, according to a recent report from ESPN.

“Gamebred” will look to rebound from his KO loss to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in April 2021 when he takes on No. 1-ranked welterweight Colby Covington.

“The grudge match we’ve all been waiting for,” the outlet reported on January 11, 2021. “Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN. Contracts have not been signed, but the bout is nearly finalized.”

This story is still developing.

