‘Rat Judas’ Jorge Masvidal Gets Decisive Answer for UFC Title Shot

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal received a clear answer from Leon Edwards’ coach regarding his call for a title shot.

Edwards shocked the world last Saturday when he dethroned the dominant former UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, at UFC 278. Usman went into the bout as a solid betting favorite and appeared to be on his way to coming out on top of the judges’ scorecards until a vicious head kick from Edwards sent him crashing down to the canvas in the last minute of the outing.

It marked one of the greatest title comebacks in the history of the sport and the first time Usman got knocked out cold. Masvidal, a longtime foe of Edwards, wasted no time calling for a title shot against the new 170 lb champion.

In an interview with Mike Bohn for MMA Junkie, Edwards’ head coach Dave Lovell issued a definitive response to Masvidal.

“Mr. Masvidal, you little rat Judas, your time will come also,” Lovell said via Sportskeeda. “But we’ll pick it on our terms, the same way you told Leon ‘Wait at the back of the line.’ Well, you wait now, mate, because Leon’s on the top of the hill.”

Edwards’ Coach Is Not Rushing for a Fight With Masvidal

Edwards had long struggled to get himself the right matchups over the years. During a 2019 UFC event in the UK, Edwards crossed path with Masvidal, who left an interview backstage to confront the Englishman before proceeding to sucker punch him.

Ever since the two got into the scuffle, a grudge match seemed to be the most likely option. Although they got paired up in Dec. 2021 for UFC 269, a withdrawal from Masvidal would ultimately never see the bout happen.

Coach Lovell reflected on Edwards’ journey to the top and reciprocated the cold shoulder for Masvidal.

“Leon has been climbing the hill for a long time, as you know,” Lovell said. “And he’s tried to reach the top and he’s been knocked back, knocked back, knocked back. But now he’s climbed to the top. He can be the one at the top of the mountain knocking back people. Well, you can stand at the back of the line, Mr. Masvidal, for starters.”

Dana White Indicated a Trilogy Fight With Usman Would Be Next

UFC president Dana White had shared that a title rematch with Usman would be in the works. The pair first met in Dec. 2015 when Usman got the better of Edwards. Now that Edwards equaled the score with a title win, a rubber match in the UK could be on the horizon.

“[Usman] is looking forward to the rematch and I saw Leon today, too. That kid’s walking on water and couldn’t be higher than he is right now,” White told the media at a UFC press conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday (h/t The Mac Life). “He’s down, he’s ready to defend. He’s ready to take on whatever it is. He’s going on a whirlwind media tour when he goes home. A lot of stuff changes when you get that belt. His whole world’s about to change in the next few weeks but he’s ready for it.”