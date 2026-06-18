Justin Gaethje Issues Statement After ‘Masterpiece’ at White House

UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje issued a statement after the biggest win of his career against Ilia Topuria at the White House.

Gaethje defeated Topuria via fourth-round TKO at UFC Freedom 250 in what was one of the biggest underdog victories of all time inside the Octagon. Heading into the bout, not many people were giving Gaethje much of a chance to beat the undefeated Topuria. But not only did Gaethje beat him, but he also hurt Topuria so badly that his corner was forced to stop the fight at the end of the fourth round due to excessive damage to his face and eyes.

It was a truly awe-inspiring performance by Gaethje, who at age 37 is in the finest form of his career, having won three straight fights over Topuria, Paddy Pimblett, and Rafael Fiziev.

Justin Gaethje’s Statement After UFC White House Win

Taking to his social media on Thursday, Gaethje released his first official statement since picking up the biggest victory of his career over Topuria at the White House.

“I am so proud of the masterpiece I have created on this journey which I started in 2008. Every person, place, or thing that happened to me, or for me, provided me with the knowledge I needed to mold my mind and body for this moment that was UFC Freedom 250. I have a family that has believed in me more than I could ever believe in myself and without them I would have given up long ago. I am the Champion of the UFC lightweight division. All the messages and words of encouragement and appreciation are a delight,” Gaethje wrote on his Instagram.

Justin Gaethje’s Hall of Fame Career

Gaethje will undoubtedly be enshrined in the UFC Hall of Fame whenever he decides to hang up his gloves.

Ever since he first joined the UFC in 2017, Gaethje has always been in exciting fights. In his very first UFC fight against Michael Johnson, Gaethje won a double bonus for Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night, and he has never slowed down.

In his UFC career, Gaethje has won 11 post-fight bonuses: a record 11 for Fight of the Night and six more for Performance of the Night.

He has fought and beaten many of the best lightweights in the world, he has been the UFC interim lightweight champion, the BMF champion, and now, the undisputed UFC lightweight champion of the world.

Yes, he has had some hiccups along the way. But very few MMA fighters go their entire careers without losing. For Gaethje, those losses were just blips along the journey, and not the ultimate destination.

For someone who has provided as much excitement for UFC fans as Gaethje has over the past decade, no one deserved this moment more at the White House than he did. In what was the biggest UFC card of all time, he had one of the best single-fight performances we have ever seen inside the Octagon.

Gaethje is a true legend of the sport, and this incredible moment couldn’t have happened to a better guy.