Justin Gaethje Sets New UFC Record

UFC White House winner Justin Gaethje is the pack leader for UFC Fight of the Night bonuses, following his four-round war with former lightweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Gaethje not only becomes the first lightweight fighter to win a belt after age 35, but also sets himself apart from the rest of the UFC roster by the total FOTN bonuses he has earned.

‘The Highlight’ now has 17 post-fight bonuses in 16 total appearances in the Octagon. An impressive feat considering all seven White House fights ended by KO/TKO.

Justin Gaethje Sets UFC Record With 11 FOTN Bonuses

Gaethje has now won bonuses in all but two UFC fights, being his two failed undisputed title fights with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. He has three total double bonuses, and his latest slew of benefits from the White House event netted him over $800,000.

Fight & Performance of the Night vs. Michael Johnson; $100,000

Fight of the Night vs. Eddie Alvarez; $50,000

Fight of the Night vs. Dustin Poirier; $50,000

Performance of the Night vs. James Vick; $50,000

Fight of the Night vs. Edson Barboza; $50,000

Performance of the Night vs. Donald Cerrone; $50,000

Fight & Performance of the Night vs. Tony Ferguson; $100,000

Fight of the Night vs. Michael Chandler; $50,000

Fight of the Night vs. Rafael Fiziev; $50,000

Performance of the Night vs. Dustin Poirier; $50,000

Fight of the Night vs. Max Holloway; $300,000 (UFC 300)

Fight of the Night vs. Rafael Fiziev; $50,000

Fight of the Night vs. Paddy Pimblett; $100,000 (Paramount+)

Fight & Performance of the Night vs. Ilia Topuria; $825,000

Gaethje netted himself $425,000 for Performance of the Night and $400,000 for Fight of the Night for his win at UFC White House. The increased bonuses were made possible by UFC sponsors. In total, Gaethje has earned $1,875,000 from UFC bonuses. He almost doubled his career bonus earnings with the UFC White House sponsored bonuses alone.

Gaethje Breaks Tie With Dustin Poirier for Total Bonuses

With his recent winnings, Gaethje breaks his tie with Dustin Poirier and Edson Barboza, who each have 10 FOTN bonuses.

Fighter Fight of the Night Bonuses Justin Gaethje 11 Dustin Poirier 10 Edson Barboza 10 Nate Diaz 8 Frankie Edgar 8

Gaethje is now the third for all-time bonuses, behind Donald Cerrone (18) and Charles Oliveira (21). Before UFC White House, Gaethje was neck-and-neck with Dustin Poirier and Joe Lauzon, with 15 bonuses. With the two earned at UFC White House, he surpasses Nate Diaz and Jim Miller.

The top-ten is as follows:

Fighter Bonuses Earned Charles Oliveira 21 Donald Cerrone 18 Justin Gaethje 17 Nate Diaz 16 Jim Miller 16 Dustin Poirier 15 Joe Lauzon 15 Anderson Silva 14 Edson Barboza 13 Max Holloway 13

Only Max Holloway, Jim Miller, and Charles Oliveira are active from this list. Holloway fights Conor McGregor at UFC 329 in July. Miller isn’t scheduled to fight, but could tie third with Gaethje with another bonus.

What makes Gaethje’s record more impressive is that he’s achieved a bonus in 87.5% of his fights. He still surpasses fighters like Jim Miller, who has 47 fights in the UFC, for total awards. Gaethje has also only lost to fighters who were a champion in some capacity.