Scorecards Revealed for Justin Gaethje vs. Ilia Topuria

The scorecards have been revealed for Justin Gaethje vs. Ilia Topuria following the conclusion of UFC Freedom 250.

In the main event of the UFC White House card, Gaethje pulled off one of the biggest upsets of all time when he finished Topuria via fourth-round TKO due to corner stoppage.

Gaethje entered the bout as a colossal +400 underdog, but he put it on Topuria for most of the 20 minutes the fight lasted, and unified the UFC lightweight championships in the process.

Justin Gaethje vs. Ilia Topuria Scorecards

Here are the official scorecards for the main event of the UFC White House card between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje.

As you can see from the scorecards, Gaethje was ahead 39-37 on all three judges’ scorecards.

Gaethje won the first round, the third round, and the fourth round, while Topuria won the second round. There was an argument to be made that Topuria could have earned a 10-8 round in the second, but the judges all went with a 10-9.

Ultimately, the scorecards never came into play since the UFC Freedom 250 main event ended inside the distance when Topuria’s corner called a stop to the fight at the end of the fourth round. But had the fight continued into the fifth round, Topuria would have needed a finish to win.

Overall, it was an incredible performance by Gaethje, and he is now the undisputed UFC lightweight champion of the world.

UFC Freedom 250 Full Results