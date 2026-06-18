As far as praise for Justin Gaethje’s White House performance goes, former UFC welterweight champion and Gaethje training partner Kamaru Usman couldn’t have it any higher.

Usman believes Gaethje has what it takes to be the most well-decorated lightweight fighter in UFC history, surpassing other big names like Nurmagomedov, BJ Penn, and Charles Oliveira.

‘The Highlight’ has just about every accolade in the promotion: Interim titles, the BMF belt, plentiful post-fight bonuses, and now an undisputed belt. The only thing missing is a Hall of Fame feature, which typically comes after retirement. Usman still regards him as the most decorated lightweight.

Kamaru Usman Puts Justin Gaethje Above Khabib Nurmagomedov

“I’m gonna go out on a limb and say it right now,” Usman said on his Pound 4 Pound podcast. “The most decorated UFC lightweight. Yes [over Nurmagomedov & BJ Penn]. I’m not saying he’s the best lightweight ever; I’m not saying he has the most wins. I’m saying the most decorated.

“Justin Gaethje has a title from a different organisation (WSOF). . . He came into the UFC undefeated with that title. Every fight he’s been in, he’s had a bonus. The first two-time interim champion in the UFC. And let’s put a BMF title on top of that. And now let’s put an undisputed belt on top of that; the most decorated lightweight we’ve ever seen.”

Usman isn’t correct; Gaethje has won bonuses in all but two fights. He still has more bonuses than he has UFC fights, at 17, and is the all-time leader for Fight of the Night rewards with 11.

He also technically isn’t the first two-time interim champion. That honour would go to Ciryl Gane, who won his second interim heavyweight title in the White House co-main event.

Alexander Volkanovski: ‘Aggressive’ Ilia Topuria Took a Risk That Didn’t Pay Off

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski believes Topuria’s aggression cost him the win against Gaethje at UFC White House.

Topuria and Gaethje engaged in a barn-burner striking matchup, with ‘El Matador’ coming off worse. It wasn’t the slick, technical boxing Topuria that fans were used to. Instead, he bullrushed into range and traded in the pocket with Gaethje, a fighter known for inflicting damage.

Volkanovski believes Topuria’s eagerness to find a finish in the opening frame could have cost him the victory. ‘The Great’ would know, having suffered his only featherweight loss at the hands of Topuria in 2024.

“You have to credit Gaethje,” Volkanovski explained to Ariel Helwani. “. . . He stayed very disciplined. . . . I thought Ilia was very aggressive; he tried to rush everything very early. And that’s why he took damage very early, even though he had success in them earlier rounds, damage was already accumulating.

“. . . He rushed in as in, ‘I’m getting the finish, I’m getting it straight away. You know, it’s the White House card, let’s put a finish on, let’s get another first-round knockout.’ . . . He definitely could’ve pulled that off . . . but if you don’t, you’re going to run into shots and gas out, and that’s sort of what happened. . . . It was a risk that Ilia took.”