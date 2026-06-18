Retired 30-10 UFC Veteran Eyes Justin Gaethje Trilogy Fight

Justin Gaethje is the talk of the town now that he’s won his first undisputed UFC world title. ‘The Highlight’ dethroned then-undefeated champion Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC Freedom 250 to claim the lightweight belt.

Not only is a superfight with Conor McGregor now a possibility, but old rivals are talking rematches, including Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier; the latter of whom is hinting at an unretirement if given a chance to snatch Gaethje’s glory.

Poirier retired in July 2025 following back-to-back losses to Islam Makhachev and Max Holloway, but the losing streak isn’t deterring him from targeting one last title opportunity.

Dustin Poirier Says ‘Yes’ to Justin Gaethje Trilogy Fight

Poirier was asked on X on June 15 whether he’d come out of retirement. His answer was a prompt “Yes.”

“But first things first,” Poirier replied. “Justin Gaethje you are a savage!!! Congratulations on everything. It was inspiring to be there in person and watch you put on a masterful performance and turn your dream into reality. Undisputed!!! Nothing but respect for you.”

Yes but first things first, @Justin_Gaethje you are a savage!!! Congratulations on everything. it was inspiring to be there in person and watch you put on a masterful performance and turn your dream into reality, Undisputed!! Nothing but respect for you🫡 https://t.co/PQvESzS5n6 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) June 16, 2026

Dustin Poirier & Justin Gaethje Are 1-1 in UFC Fights

Poirier and Gaethje have fought twice before, each owning a win. ‘The Diamond’ handed Gaethje his second-ever MMA defeat back in 2018, whittling him down with combination punches and finishing the fight in round four. Their rematch was six years later, in 2023, for the BMF title; Gaethje took the belt by knocking out Poirier with a head kick in round two.

Their trilogy rematch never came to fruition. Gaethje chose to deviate from his lightweight title path to compete at UFC 300, where he lost his BMF title to Max Holloway by knockout in the final second of their five-round fight. Poirier then leapfrogged Gaethje by defeating Benoit Saint-Denis via round-two knockout, ultimately challenging Islam Makhachev for the belt.

Poirier fought hard but was ultimately submitted in the fifth round, then went on to lose a trilogy fight with Holloway at UFC 318—again for the BMF title. Overall, Poirier is 1-4 in title fights, undisputed, interim, and BMF. A trilogy with Gaethje would be the only way Poirier makes it back to the belt.

USADA Stands in the Way of Poirier-Gaethje 3

Before anything, Poirier would have to pass a UFC drug test. Prior to fighting Holloway at UFC 318, Poirier told ESPN MMA that he’d be “getting on steroids” once retired.

“Once USADA stops knocking on my door and I lay the gloves down, I’m getting jacked.”

Later at the UFC 322 press conference, when asked about potentially starring on UFC White House, Poirier remarked, “It would have to be the perfect reason for me to do it [return]. I don’t know if I could pass a USADA test right now, man.”

Fighters returning from retirement need at least six months in the testing pool before fighting. The UFC can grant an exemption in exceptional circumstances, a decision subject to interpretation.