Kayla Harrison Calls Out Ronda Rousey After UFC 334 Win

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison called out women’s MMA pioneer Ronda Rousey following her big win at UFC 334.

Harrison submitted Amanda Nunes in the fourth round of their UFC 334 co-main event bout to successfully defend the UFC women’s bantamweight bout for the first time.

By taking out Nunes, who is arguably the greatest women’s MMA fighter of all time, it’s difficult to say who could be next for Harrison, as Nunes was the toughest challenge for her on paper.

So, what’s next? Could it be Rousey, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion? It’s possible.

Kayla Harrison Open to Fighting Ronda Rousey

Speaking to reporters after UFC 334, Harrison said that she would be open to fighting Rousey next, as she views that fight as an easy paycheck.

“If Ronda wants to come get some, it would be fun. Free money,” Harrison said.

Could Ronda Rousey Be Coaxed Back to Fighting Again?

Rousey made her return to MMA earlier this year when she fought Gina Carano at the MVP MMA card and won that fight by first-round submission. After that win, Rousey said that she was going to retire once again from fighting as she plans on spending more time with her young family.

That being said, if there is a big-money fight out there for Rousey, including a matchup against a fellow Olympic judoka like Harrison, then that would certainly be a very interesting matchup between two of the most popular women’s MMA fighters of all time.

If the UFC wanted to book this fight, they would likely have to pay up quite a bit of money to get Rousey out of retirement once again, but she has a great relationship with UFC president Dana White, so never say never.

As the UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Harrison has quite a bit of say in who she fights next, so if she really wants to fight Rousey, and if Rousey is interested in fighting her, then perhaps there is a way to make this matchup work, as it would be as big a women’s MMA matchup as there is to make.