Kelvin Gastelum Accuses Din Thomas of Being a Mole

Longtime UFC middleweight fighter Kelvin Gastelum accused embattled coach Din Thomas of being a mole for a previous title fight.

In July 2016, then-UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler put his belt on the line against Tyron Woodley at UFC 201. In what was an upset at the time, Woodley knocked Lawler out in the first round to become the new welterweight champion.

Now, years later, we are hearing that Thomas — who has come under fire lately for the comments he made about Gillian Robertson following her UFC 330 women’s strawweight title loss to Mackenzie Dern — acted as a mole during Lawler’s camp, as he allegedly leaked information to Woodley ahead of the title fight.

Kelvin Gastelum Says Din Thomas Was a Mole

Taking to his social media in the wake of the Thomas and Robertson controversy following UFC 330, Gastelum shared a story of how Thomas was allegedly a mole working for Team Woodley ahead of his UFC welterweight title fight with Gastelum a decade ago.

“This is the same individual who acted as a mole during Robbie Lawler’s camp, leaking crucial preparation details to Tyron Woodley’s team ahead of their fight. A fight Woodley ultimately won via a brutal first round knockout. His latest apology feels less like genuine remorse and more like a calculated response to public outrage. True character is revealed in how we act when no one is watching, not how we damage control when the world finds out,” Gastelum wrote on his X.

This is the same individual who acted as a mole during Robbie Lawler’s camp, leaking crucial preparation details to Tyron Woodley’s team ahead of their fight.A fight Woodley ultimately won via a brutal first round knockout.His latest apology feels less like genuine remorse and… https://t.co/vtIdrTvrxB — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) August 18, 2026

Gillian Robertson Not Buying Din Thomas’s Apology

Although Thomas apologized to Robertson during his appearance on this week’s edition of the “Deep Waters” podcast, Robertson was not necessarily buying his apology, as she was unsure if he was being genuine about it, something to which Gastelum alluded in his social media post.

Obviously, this has not been a good week for Thomas, a former UFC fighter-turned-coach who also works as a television analyst for the UFC.

While he’s clearly a bright mind who knows MMA well, this recent incident with Robertson will certainly make fighters think twice about working with him for their fight camps.